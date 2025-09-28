Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, September 28

The moon continues its journey through free-spirited Sagittarius today, putting everyone in a jovial mood. Spontaneity is the key to a good time today, so follow your whims and have faith that things will work out in your favor. Right now, it’s more about the journey than the destination.

Some worries that have been playing in the background could be soothed by healing conversations around dinnertime. You may want to turn in a little early though, as moods could sour late in the evening, when the moon squares off with tough-love Saturn. Burning the midnight oil might simply make you feel like you’re stuck in a rut, so get some rest instead of trying to swim against the current.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Seeing things from someone else’s perspective can open up a whole new world of understanding. Shift your point of view today or ask someone else for their opinion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Where does your comfort zone end and begin? Spend some time hanging out at the edges of it today and see if there might be something worth expanding the borders for.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The heart wants what it wants, so there’s no reason to hold back when it comes to expressing your emotional investment in something. Say what you feel and mean what you say.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Taking care of yourself doesn’t need to involve an intensive, round-the-clock maintenance routine. Find some lower-key ways to prioritize your wellness.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Sometimes inspiration flows most abundantly when you stop trying to squeeze it out of everything. Sit back and trust that the universe will show you exactly what to do next.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stick your memories in your back pocket instead of living your life on a loop. Replaying things in your head won’t create a different outcome, so focus on the future instead.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Everyone has something unique and valuable to teach you, so take some time to listen to a voice that’s heard less — whether that’s an estranged friend or faraway relative.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) What if you stopped worrying about what other people think and simply let pleasure guide you to your next destination? When your body speaks, make sure your mind is listening.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Feel every ounce of your feelings today, even if they seem to change by the hour. Every passing mood can communicate a lot about what’s happening beneath the surface.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You deserve a day of rest after a long week. If you’re able to, clear your calendar of obligations today and give yourself an opportunity to recharge your batteries.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You may feel like a lone wolf sometimes, but you can transform yourself into a butterfly if you want to. Flutter from one group of friends to another and explore the variety of the universe.