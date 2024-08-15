Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, August 15

Continuing the emotionally challenging energy from yesterday, action-planet Mars goes head to head with responsible Saturn retrograde. Fear is preventing you from trusting your instincts, but your concerns may be valid. Proceed with caution and maturity.

The sun in lively Leo collaborates with Asteroid Chiron (which represents your inner wounds). You may feel more resilient and capable of acknowledging your faults and flaws. True self-confidence will settle in when you courageously accept yourself as you are.

A harsh dose of reality restricts your imaginative and creative flow when the moon connects with Neptune and Mercury retrograde. Shortly after, the moon shifts into pragmatic Capricorn, setting a productive tone for the rest of the day. Get serious and laser-focused on your priorities.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Trust yourself when you get the signal to hit pause. Obstacles are emerging, and you’ll do better to overcome them when you take your time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) What does financial freedom mean to you, Taurus? Consider whether your current values and spending patterns support your greater dreams and aspirations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Conflicting feelings are creating uncertainty on whether to push forward or hold back. Avoid destabilizing your life in pursuit of your latest ambition.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today calls for reflection and self-accountability. Be honest about whether you are learning from past life lessons or continuing the same patterns.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your friends are craving a deeper and more meaningful connection with you. Explore the fears of opening up that prevent you from being vulnerable.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t get carried away in your enthusiasm. Get clear on your standards before you take things to the next level in your career or relationship. Prioritize stability over speed.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your self-discipline is put to the test. Be present and focus on the responsibilities in front of you. Don’t get distracted by restless inquisitions around your future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Savor the development of your passion projects or a blossoming romance. Racing ahead to skip to “the good part” could cause you to sabotage present joys.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Make an effort to understand other people’s point of view. Debating over who’s right will prevent you from seeing your similarities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Set and respect your boundaries and limits. You cannot progress with your work and wellness goals if you don’t implement structure into your routine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Not everything that feels good is actually healthy for you. Strengthen your self-worth and be more selective of where you invest your energy and resources.