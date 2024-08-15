Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, August 15

Continuing the emotionally challenging energy from yesterday, action-planet Mars goes head to head with responsible Saturn retrograde. Fear is preventing you from trusting your instincts, but your concerns may be valid. Proceed with caution and maturity.
The sun in lively Leo collaborates with Asteroid Chiron (which represents your inner wounds). You may feel more resilient and capable of acknowledging your faults and flaws. True self-confidence will settle in when you courageously accept yourself as you are.
A harsh dose of reality restricts your imaginative and creative flow when the moon connects with Neptune and Mercury retrograde. Shortly after, the moon shifts into pragmatic Capricorn, setting a productive tone for the rest of the day. Get serious and laser-focused on your priorities.