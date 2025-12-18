This morning calls for spontaneity as the moon drifts through freedom-seeking Sagittarius. Your instincts are nudging you toward a vision others might not be able to see. Take a leap and you could restore your self-trust.

Later this afternoon, a healing alignment forms between passionate Venus and Chiron (the asteroid representing your inner wounds). This empowering energy provides the courage to put your true self on display. Push through a moment of insecurity to share what’s on your heart.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) A confident idea doesn’t need defending. Speaking without hesitation could feel liberating today. You don’t need others to agree or affirm what you feel is true.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Vulnerability comes with the territory of partnership. Be brave today and ask for the clarity or reassurance you need.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) An honest and heartfelt interaction with a partner is healing in more ways than you can imagine. Don’t paint yourself as the image of perfection — share what you’re working on and allow yourself to be seen.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) The secret to success isn’t in the daily grind or a perfect morning routine — it’s discovering what works best for you. Curate a lifestyle around your interests and needs rather than adopting a structure others have designed.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Shyness is not a reason to hold back, but a sign to follow your heart. Certain risks are worth the reward.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Showing affection and care without expectation will strengthen your familial relationships. Only give when it feels right, not obligatory.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) An honest, vulnerable conversation with someone could reveal that you have more similarities than differences. Appreciate that new perspective.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) There’s no shame in being a beginner. We all have to start somewhere, and that new skill you’re cultivating or dream you’re building toward might inspire someone else who’s afraid to look silly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) The truth is, the more authentic you are, the more you enjoy yourself. You glow differently and attract people who are just as secure in their own skin.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Self-compassion is the key to healing. Forgive yourself for the times when you chose silence. Reclaim your power by sharing something personal, even if you stumble over your words.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Everyone’s flawed, even the people you look up to. Rest assured that you are also capable of great success, and avoid placing anyone on a pedestal.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) You’re gaining recognition, but this time, the spotlight feels different. Let yourself be seen as raw and imperfect, and you’ll be loved more for your layers.

For more, check out your tarot reading.