Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, February 13

The steady and practical Virgo moon lights the way forward, encouraging a productive morning. Knock the tedious tasks off your to-do list early and prioritize precision over speed. Complete the projects you initiated earlier in the week before taking on new tasks.

Restless energy rushes in this afternoon, but you’ll be glad you took your time to make important decisions earlier in the day. The nervous moon clashes with scattered Jupiter in Gemini, forging a tense square-up that is known to induce stress or worry. Avoid over-analyzing the details or information you’ve already screened.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Nerves surge at work, and you may get lost in perfectionism. All you can do is try your best, Aries. Try not to cause yourself excessive stress.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Not every work of art needs to be a masterpiece. Try to let loose and have fun, Taurus. Don’t let the pressure to do things “right” take away from the pleasure of expressing yourself.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) A tidy space facilitates a clear and healthy mind. Declutter your home, Gemini. Getting organized will put you at ease.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) If you feel overwhelmed with information, write down the important details. Don’t hesitate to ask for clarity, especially through email exchanges or work meetings.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Small adjustments in your budget could lead to long-term financial stability. Hone in on your micro-expenses that are building up over time. How can you cut back?

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Every effort made to self-improve will have a ripple effect, Virgo. Put your best foot forward today and trade self-criticism for positive affirmations.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Overthinking won’t resolve your problems, Libra. If there’s nothing you can do about a situation, let it go. Alternatively, get some alone time to declutter your mind, and solutions will emerge.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) A friend may need a helping hand. Offer your support without seizing control of the situation. Your grounded and practical advice may be just what they need.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Perfect what you already do well at work rather than picking up new skills. You’ll stand out for your mastery and strengthen your dominance in your career field.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) The answers you seek may be right under your nose. However, taking things too literally will prevent you from thinking outside the box. Stay curious and ask others for their perspective.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) It’s all in the details, Aquarius. Clarify expectations before entering agreements or signing contracts, especially when money is involved.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) People love when you remember details about their lives. Recalling a funny story or frustrating issue they’ve shared will demonstrate how caring you are.

For more, check out your tarot reading.