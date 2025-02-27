Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, February 27

The moon waltzes into nostalgic Pisces, enhancing your intuition and emotional depth. You could wake up late or experience a slow start to your morning, throwing you off schedule. But following a gentle rhythm may be what’s best for you.

Quick contact between the moon and enlightened Uranus may stir a creative breakthrough or serendipitous realizations. Pay attention to the inspired ideas that reach your mind as you drift into a daydream over breakfast.

The explorative new moon in Pisces arrives this evening, setting the stage for new aspirations to form. Release your doubts and get clear on your six-month plan. The greater your faith, the stronger your manifestations will be.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Stuck in a daydream, Aries? Instead of dragging yourself back into reality, try a new approach. Embrace the lightness of escaping into your imagination. Put your mind at ease by reading or meditating.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Put your dreams and visions out into the world and you’ll be drawn to an online community that shares your aspirations. Fresh ideas for a group project may emerge when you embrace your creativity.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Put your mark on the world, Gemini. You’ll gain tremendous fulfillment by volunteering, creating art, or rising up in your career.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) A moment of spiritual realization will inspire a new journey of soul-searching. Follow your craving for wisdom down a research rabbit hole.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Self-compassion is helping you heal. You might feel comfortable enough to open up your heart again. Your relationships will reach a whole new level when you allow yourself to be vulnerable.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You may experience a powerful emotional pull toward someone — perhaps a significant other, collaborator, or best friend. Set the intention to share more of your feelings going forward.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Feel free to add a morning Pilates class or nightly journaling session to your daily routine, but let it be easy and real. This isn’t the place to strive for perfection.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If you aren’t purchasing a sketchbook or enrolling in a dance class, you may be showered with affection and romance. If not, now’s the time to offer your date some direction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You’ll find peace by releasing the past, fond memories included. Avoid comparing the present moment to prior experiences. Maximize every opportunity to create new memories with family.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) If you can’t find the right verse of poetry to express your feelings, write one yourself! Exploring the depths of your creativity will clear your mind of stress.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Spend meaningfully, not frivolously. It’s better to invest in one quality item you’ll love for years than to stuff a shopping cart with fleeting pleasures.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Let your intuition pull you in a new direction. Even if your dreams seem idealistic, don't lose touch with your faith. Your self-belief will empower you to aim high and achieve big.

