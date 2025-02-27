Astrology

Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, February 27

Have faith.

by Alexandria Lettman
Here's every zodiac sign's horoscope for Thursday, February 27, 2025.

The moon waltzes into nostalgic Pisces, enhancing your intuition and emotional depth. You could wake up late or experience a slow start to your morning, throwing you off schedule. But following a gentle rhythm may be what’s best for you.

Quick contact between the moon and enlightened Uranus may stir a creative breakthrough or serendipitous realizations. Pay attention to the inspired ideas that reach your mind as you drift into a daydream over breakfast.

The explorative new moon in Pisces arrives this evening, setting the stage for new aspirations to form. Release your doubts and get clear on your six-month plan. The greater your faith, the stronger your manifestations will be.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

Stuck in a daydream, Aries? Instead of dragging yourself back into reality, try a new approach. Embrace the lightness of escaping into your imagination. Put your mind at ease by reading or meditating.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

Put your dreams and visions out into the world and you’ll be drawn to an online community that shares your aspirations. Fresh ideas for a group project may emerge when you embrace your creativity.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

Put your mark on the world, Gemini. You’ll gain tremendous fulfillment by volunteering, creating art, or rising up in your career.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

A moment of spiritual realization will inspire a new journey of soul-searching. Follow your craving for wisdom down a research rabbit hole.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

Self-compassion is helping you heal. You might feel comfortable enough to open up your heart again. Your relationships will reach a whole new level when you allow yourself to be vulnerable.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

You may experience a powerful emotional pull toward someone — perhaps a significant other, collaborator, or best friend. Set the intention to share more of your feelings going forward.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Feel free to add a morning Pilates class or nightly journaling session to your daily routine, but let it be easy and real. This isn’t the place to strive for perfection.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

If you aren’t purchasing a sketchbook or enrolling in a dance class, you may be showered with affection and romance. If not, now’s the time to offer your date some direction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

You’ll find peace by releasing the past, fond memories included. Avoid comparing the present moment to prior experiences. Maximize every opportunity to create new memories with family.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18)

If you can’t find the right verse of poetry to express your feelings, write one yourself! Exploring the depths of your creativity will clear your mind of stress.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

Spend meaningfully, not frivolously. It’s better to invest in one quality item you’ll love for years than to stuff a shopping cart with fleeting pleasures.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

Let your intuition pull you in a new direction. Even if your dreams seem idealistic, don't lose touch with your faith. Your self-belief will empower you to aim high and achieve big.

