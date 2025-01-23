Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, January 23

The sky is bustling with cosmic activity today. The best of it strikes early with deep, sensitive, seductive energy. If you aren’t waking up in the arms of someone you love, you may find yourself lost in a fantasy as the moon links up with sensual Venus. Get in touch with your romantic feelings and visualize the love you’re manifesting.

By lunchtime, the passionate moon is tamed by pragmatic Mercury and you’re gearing your attention toward productive pursuits. Full of determination and a hunger to succeed, you’re making strides toward your ambitions with a meticulous plan in mind.

However, tensions quickly arise when Mercury, the planet of perspective and communication, forms a daring opposition with argumentative Mars. Mid-afternoon conversations could get mean if one person responds with hard logic and the other with emotions. Be professional and work with people to find solutions and common ground.

When you wind down this evening, you’ll be pleased that you were honest, even when it was difficult. As you leap into bed, the moon ends its cycle through intense Scorpio and begins a new one in optimistic Sagittarius, lifting your mood. Keep a positive attitude, and don’t let today’s challenges seep into tomorrow.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Constructive criticism could hit a nerve today, especially if you feel judged in front of an audience. Focus on the intention behind people’s words and demonstrate your maturity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You may be challenged by someone with a different opinion. Resist the urge to defend your point of view and approach conversations with a willingness to learn.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’ve got needs, Gemini. There’s no shame in admitting it! Be clear about what you want in your intimate partnerships and bank account.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Over-tending to a loved one’s feelings may be a distraction from your struggles. What are you avoiding, Cancer? Maybe they can help you this time.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t put off boring tasks. Avoidance will only prolong your negative feelings. You’ll feel free and peaceful after tackling your to-do list.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Expressing yourself could cause tension between you and others. Be mindful of people’s feelings and avoid shaking the table.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Taking on too much at home will steal attention away from your career. Share the load and let your family or roommates take more responsibility.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Conversations may feel strained and frustrating, but honesty will clear up any misunderstandings. Respond with vulnerability rather than defensiveness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Asking for what you want, whether it be a raise or reassurance, can be difficult, even when you know your worth. Plan out what you’d like to say. Preparation leads to confidence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Are you putting a Band-Aid on an issue in your relationship? Avoiding the problem may cause a long-term grudge to fester. Speak openly and you may find that your partnership grows stronger.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Are you dragging your feet around important work decisions? Take your time to make up your mind, but remember, you’ll never be 100% ready.