Here’s Your Horoscope For Thursday, July 18

You’re feeling passionate and alive as the fire energy builds in the sky. The morning begins with Mercury, the planet of mindset, alleviating the pressure of asteroid Chiron, which represents your inner wounds. Your courage will outweigh your insecurities. Speak up, even when you are afraid or uncertain.

The moon continues its journey through adventurous Sagittarius, angling toward Saturn retrograde in Pisces. Avoid getting carried away in your enthusiasm. Focus on tasks that need to be done today, not the activities that are more exciting yet unessential.

By the afternoon, Mercury, the moon, and asteroid Chiron come into a favorable alignment. This powerful fusion grants you the opportunity to share wisdom. Speak from experience about how you overcame obstacles.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t be ashamed of your niche hobbies and interests. Embrace your passion projects and what brings you happiness.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Insecurities are surfacing, forcing you to have a heart-to-heart with your family. Open up about what’s bothering you. You may be surprised by how well they respond.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Nobody has all the answers, Gemini. Don’t let that stop you from sharing your point of view. People are eager to hear what you have to say.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Overcome your fear of being in the spotlight by reminding yourself of your good qualities. You deserve recognition.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You know yourself best, Leo. Trust your authority and form your own opinions, rather than rely on other people’s assessments.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take a step back to let the truth be revealed. Only then will you be sure of whether your concerns are valid or if you are worrying unnecessarily.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Conversations with friends will encourage you to open up about your love life. Share what’s causing you to feel sensitive.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You may have all the qualities of a capable leader, but you cannot force your colleagues to take note of them. Be a team player and gradually people will realize you’ve been right all along.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t hide your nerdy or studious side when dating. Let your partner into your world, and share your beliefs, philosophies, and perspectives without shame.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The more you open up about your feelings, the more you overcome a fear of vulnerability. Speak up about what you’re currently overcoming in your personal life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Heartfelt conversations with your partner or best friend will ease your mental load. Don’t wait for them to come to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your self-assuredness and resilience are growing as you tackle responsibilities. With a can-do attitude, prove to yourself that you can do hard things.