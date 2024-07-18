Here’s Your Horoscope For Thursday, July 18

You’re feeling passionate and alive as the fire energy builds in the sky. The morning begins with Mercury, the planet of mindset, alleviating the pressure of asteroid Chiron, which represents your inner wounds. Your courage will outweigh your insecurities. Speak up, even when you are afraid or uncertain.
The moon continues its journey through adventurous Sagittarius, angling toward Saturn retrograde in Pisces. Avoid getting carried away in your enthusiasm. Focus on tasks that need to be done today, not the activities that are more exciting yet unessential.
By the afternoon, Mercury, the moon, and asteroid Chiron come into a favorable alignment. This powerful fusion grants you the opportunity to share wisdom. Speak from experience about how you overcame obstacles.