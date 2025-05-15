Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, May 15

You’re keeping your options open this morning. The Sagittarius moon is caught in a stand-off with restless Jupiter. Ideas flow fast and free, and it the next exciting opportunity could be right around the corner.

But responsible Saturn confronts the moon this afternoon, applying pressure and demanding structure. The fear of missing is causing you to skim the surface rather than go deep. Hold out for something great, but recognize when it’s time to start narrowing down your options.

As the workday nears its end, you’re feeling productive and mature as the moon treads into diligent Capricorn. However, avoid major decisions as you head into the evening. When the moon sizes up Neptune, the planet of confusion, your expectations and understanding of what’s possible may be overambitious.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Big-picture questions — like “where is this all going?” — may feel overwhelming today. Slow down, Aries. You don’t need to have your entire life planned out. Just focus on the next step.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) If you’re collaborating with mentors, partners, or friends, it’s important to be transparent from the very start. Let them in on your ideas and plans, especially as things change.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You may feel the pressure to make everyone around you happy. But perhaps this is the reminder you need to realize you’re trying to do the impossible. Focus on expectations that are realistic and achievable.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) When work becomes overwhelming or uninspiring, turn to your loved ones for support. Even if you don’t divulge all the details of your frustrations, they may help you discover ways to simplify your to-do list.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) What’s standing in the way of your happiness or self-expression, Leo? Is it an external barrier, like financial restraints, or an internal obstacle, like the fear of judgment? Find small ways to overcome hurdles. It’s time to play.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Responsibilities are piling up, whether at home or in your relationships, but don’t forget to protect your “me time.” Creating space for your own happiness is fiercely important.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) If you explore every option, dissect every idea, and over-analyze every word, you’ll never make progress. You might even frustrate people along the way. Trust that you’ll make the right decision with the information you already have.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) It’s time to get organized, Scorpio. Refine your plans, plan your next steps, and reassess where your energy and money are going.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) If familial expectations or responsibilities are continuously restricting your freedom, it may be time to set a boundary. Be confident when advocating for your needs.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Put your phone on Do Not Disturb and spend some quiet, guilt-free time by yourself. Don’t worry — people can live without you for a while.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) A moment of insecurity could cause you to doubt your contribution to a group or place in the crowd. Avoid making decisions from this frame of mind, Aquarius. Remind yourself of your worth.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Are you feeling the pressure to be on top of your game all the time? Take a step back and assess whether these high expectations are coming from other people or from within. It’s fine to move slowly sometimes.

