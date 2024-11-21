Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, November 21

Sagittarius season officially begins today, bringing a fresh start to boost your sense of adventure. You’re increasingly motivated to look ahead with optimism and faith. Make exciting plans to connect with friends, read a new book, start a new class, or travel — anything that will take your mind off your troubles.

Your love life comes into focus this afternoon, and you’re getting serious about solidifying your commitments. Take your time to assess your wants and desires. As Venus, the planet of attachments, reaches out to mature Saturn, you’ll quickly learn whether you can depend on your loved one during times of need.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Healthy debates will expand your perspective. Be as eager to learn as you are to teach others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Over-excitement may influence you to rush into a joint agreement or contract. Make sure you have all the facts before you seal the deal.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Quality time with your significant other is just what you need. However, holding double standards could cramp your connection. Leave your unfair judgments at the door.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Practice makes perfect, Cancer. Hit the books or consult a professional. You may find that problems emerging at work or at the gym are fixable with the right knowledge.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Spice things up by exploring new kinks or seeking an adventurous lover. With an open mind, there’s nothing you can’t learn.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Are you itching to expand your horizons? Get out of the house and see what ideas spring to mind when you’re immersed in a new environment.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your words of wisdom are leaving a memorable impact. Share your advice to make others feel as confident and vibrant as you do.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It feels good to be generous, but don’t go overboard. Be charitable while living within your means.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’ll feel inspired and uplifted as the sun moves through your zodiac sign. Embrace the spotlight and your magnetic energy will attract positive attention.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Pondering the meaning of life is fascinating, but staring down too many unanswered questions can cause you to lose your sense of direction. Don’t get lost.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Interacting with new communities or bumping an acquaintance to friend status will liven up your social life. Say “yes” to invitations and make an effort to be more extroverted.