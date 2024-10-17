Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, October 17

Buckle up. A reactive full moon in Aries arrives early this morning, igniting your inner fire. You may feel extra sensitive as Chiron — the asteroid representing your tender wounds — infuses its tender energy into the full moon. Painful words may be spewed in the heat of the moment, leading to heated and impulsive endings.

By midday, you gain some perspective. Venus, the planet of love and connection, arrives in philosophical Sagittarius. You may quickly realize the value of the connections or commitments you were prepared to walk away from. It takes maturity to self-reflect and confess that you got carried away in your feelings.

Your emotions settle down just as quickly as they got fired up. As the moon plods into grounded Taurus, you’re developing emotional stability. A slow and indulgent evening will help you find your calm.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A renewed passion for learning is leading you on an adventure. Keep your heart open for unexpected romances along the way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Letting go is the hardest part of healing, but it will set you free, Taurus. If you still hold unresolved feelings toward the past, let it all out by venting to a trustworthy friend.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Gemini, when you envision your romantic future, who do you see at your side?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re approaching a career milestone that may feel more emotional than celebratory. Embrace your honest feelings, and don’t downplay your ambitions or satisfaction.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be loud and proud with your affections. Lay on the PDA and make your loved one feel special.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You may not be in control of how others treat you, but you get to decide how you’ll react. When someone attempts to provoke you, take the high road.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Avoid impulsive commitments that cannot be broken at a later date. Be certain of your desires before taking things to the next level in your love life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Any form of progress is worth celebrating. Don’t beat yourself up for not being further ahead. Commend yourself for the effort it took to reach your work and wellness goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Intense passion could cause you to scrap a project that doesn’t meet your standards or call it quits with a new partner. Don’t be so hasty. Give yourself time to make the best decision.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Confrontations in your home environment or with your family are drawing out your reactive side. Take a step back before tensions escalate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re entering an extroverted chapter. Gravitate toward people who share your life philosophy or dreams. Keep your options open; you may meet a friend of a friend with a lot of romantic potential.