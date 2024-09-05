Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, September 5

Your approval-seeking instincts are tempting you to act in ways that impress people. Get curious about your desires as the Libra moon and Venus stay close in each other's orbit. Demonstrating your attentiveness by remembering the smaller details of people’s interests is harmless, but flaunting your achievements in order to be loved or liked isn’t.

Thursday night is the new Friday night: The moon forms an energizing alignment with Jupiter in lively Gemini, encouraging an evening of laughter and romance. Go on a date or meet up with friends. The positive vibes will send you off to a satisfying sleep.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Passive aggression could create more problems than addressing issues head-on. Honest and respectful conversations with your partner or friend will restore harmony between you. Just don’t go digging too far into the past.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Taking care of yourself makes you more attractive. Create a wellness routine that prioritizes feeling good over chasing an aesthetic lifestyle. Tenniscore is cute, but if you don’t enjoy the sport, there’s no point signing up.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Romance is in the air, but your unhealed wounds might cause you to sabotage a beautiful moment. Don’t treat your date like the person who hurt you in the past. There’s no shame in admitting you still have some healing to do.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your devotion to family is admirable, but over-compromising and letting your boundaries fall to please them is the opposite of self-love. Take the lead in compromising and make sure your needs and wishes are heard.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Patterns of self-indulgence are resurfacing. You might not realize you’re making your achievements the focal point of conversations. Read the room, Leo. Show, don’t tell.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Material desires are grabbing your attention. Avoid putting yourself in a bad financial situation by spending too much on a designer handbag. Wait until it goes on sale.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) As you put yourself first, you’ll grow distant from people and experiences that can no longer fulfill your needs. Embrace change to become the best version of yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If you’re not careful, your all-consuming feelings will cause you to sacrifice too much. Be wary of your desire to earn someone’s love. Codependency doesn’t necessarily lead to respect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Grace, charm, and forgiveness are underrated qualities. Flex yours and avoid confrontations both online and IRL. Straddling the fence to maintain social harmony might not go down well with friends.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t be surprised when you catch the eye of a wealthy or established individual. Moments like this will put your values to the test. Don’t let the allure of someone’s status distract you from what matters.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re craving cultured and luxurious experiences. Attend a stimulating lecture. Visit a gallery or theater. Book a spa weekend or vacation before summer ends. But avoid flaunting your activities in a bid to impress people — do it for you.