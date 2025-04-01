Here's Your April Fools' Day Horoscope

Begin the month by looking at your to-do list with fresh eyes. Your emotional needs may shift this morning. But the moon and spontaneous Uranus link up in comfort-loving Taurus, offering the surge of insight you need to adjust your routine.

The energy buzzes with curiosity and enthusiasm when the moon wanders into chatty Gemini. Keep your mind active this afternoon. Catch up with a friend over lunch or use your latest work project as an excuse to learn a new skill.

Aries (March 20-April 18) If you have an interesting conversation with someone new, stay in touch. You can never have too many friends.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Financial decisions may be swayed by your emotions today. Treat yourself after a long day at work. Not every expense needs justification.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Be yourself without restraint, Gemini. Your energy, excitement, and eagerness will never be too much for the right people.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) You may feel more contemplative than communicative today. Conduct a quiet analysis of your feelings, using mindfulness practices (like journaling) to inspect your thoughts and nerves.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Spontaneous plans with friends may be the pick-me-up you need. Drop your ideas in your group chat.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Your charisma and wit take the spotlight today. Put in the effort to make people laugh or smile, and you’ll leave a lasting impression.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Keep an open mind, Libra. Conversations with someone from a different intellectual or cultural background will offer tremendous insights.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Try not to overthink, Scorpio. The problems you’re worrying about may never come to fruition. If they do, trust that you’ll figure out a way to deal with them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Open dialogue is the key to problem-solving. Get curious about your business partner, close friend, or lover's perspective. Ask lots of questions rather than making assumptions.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) You may decide to switch up your work or wellness routine. Now’s a good time to brainstorm new project ideas with a colleague or sign up for a spin class.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) A surprising attraction may cause you to reconsider your type. Embrace your playful and explorative side, Aquarius. Flirtatious conversations don’t always have to lead to a date.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Today, fresh ideas will be born at home. Lively discussions with your significant other or roommate could offer the inspiration you’ve been craving.

