Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, August 27

Today, the stars are delivering energy and intrigue. Yesterday’s alignment of love-planet Venus and change-stirring Uranus continues to deliver positive adjustments to your relationships.

Bright ideas are flying this morning as the Gemini moon converges with expansive Jupiter. By midday, you may forget the exciting news or recent discovery you promised to share. A swift alignment of the moon and Mercury retrograde will help you charm your way through conversations.

Your curiosity may get the best of you when the moon links up with reactive Mars in spontaneous Gemini. Inquiring about other people’s personal lives could leave the wrong impression. Read the room and wait until information is offered willingly.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You are embracing the freedom to change your mind on a whim, but other people may perceive you as inconsistent. Preface your communications with an honest disclaimer that your ideas aren’t set in stone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You may be quick to abandon your budget when an item on your wishlist goes on sale. Pause before you swipe your credit card. Ask yourself whether you’re being wise or impulsive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Life is to be explored, Gemini! Maintain an adventurous outlook and trust your instincts. Brainstorm a new way forward without the pressure to commit to a solid plan.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A restless subconscious mind will make it hard for you to focus. Find a quiet environment that will allow you to hear your thoughts. Moments of self-reflection will reveal the fears that are causing you to over-think.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your positive attitude will draw people in like a magnet. Be careful of over-sharing; you don’t need to answer every question.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Going with the flow will earn you a glowing reputation at work. But your rushed instincts might be brilliant or foolish. Balance efficiency and speed by considering how other’s might interpret your actions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Think carefully before you share your opinions with an audience. Information received by a friend of a friend that you can’t substantiate is probably not a reliable source.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re in talks about a joint collaboration or partnership. Avoid getting overexcited and putting all your cards on the table too soon. There may be more information to gather before you seal the deal.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Plans need to be rescheduled sometimes, but it’s important to keep your word as often as possible. Your loved ones may find it difficult to depend on you if you fail to show up for your commitments. Avoid making promises or reassurances just because they sound good.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Multitasking will prevent you from breezing through your priorities. Minimize distractions and stick to one task at a time. See household chores or work tasks through to completion before you start brainstorming what to do next.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) When in the presence of a crush or someone you admire, your nerves might cause you to say something awkward or embarrassing. Make a joke out of your faux pas and move on. It’s only a big deal if you make it one.