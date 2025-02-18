Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, February 18

The sun arrives in gentle Pisces this morning, preparing you for deeper emotional connections. With faith and acceptance in your heart, you will learn to embrace people for who they are — or to leave them be without judgment.

As the intense Scorpio moon coordinates with the messenger planet Mercury, you’re pulled toward vulnerable conversations. You may initially feel exposed when sharing your intimate thoughts. However, the affirmation you receive from someone who sees the world as you do will light you up.

Passionate, expressive, and intuitive energy lingers for the remainder of your day. Read between the lines and trust your instincts. You may identify what your loved ones need without them having to ask.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Get some rest, Aries. You’ve been going full speed ahead, but now it’s time to step back and take stock of your growth. How close are you to actualizing your dreams?

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Sharing your aspirations with friends will keep you motivated. They may even introduce you to your next collaborator or mentor. Embrace opportunities to work with a team.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Draw inspiration from other people’s success stories. Anything that others have achieved is also possible for you. You’ve just got to believe in yourself.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Keep an open mind and you’ll find clarity around your current circumstances. As you gain perspective on what truly matters, you may feel called toward traveling or studying.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Are you using healing as an excuse to keep your walls up? Maturity is realizing that you cannot love fully and deeply without the risk of heartbreak. Don’t build emotional barriers, Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Love’s boundaries can be blurry, and sometimes, you take on your partner’s troubles as your own. Virgo, your dedication is admirable, but you must ensure your partner is equally supportive.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Allow more time than you need to complete projects or run errands. Overthinking or losing track of time may cause you to fall behind with your workload.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) A surge in romantic and artistic feelings will inspire you to re-enter the dating pool or explore your creativity. Find someone to admire and let them become your muse.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Get back in touch with your roots, Sagittarius. A heartfelt conversation with family or a journey back to where your story began will remind you of your purpose and potential.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Allocate time in your routine to address tasks that tend to fall by the wayside. Your success will be determined by the attention paid to smaller activities, like responding to texts and reviewing your bank statements.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) True wealth isn’t about endless riches and resources but security and satisfaction. Set new financial goals that focus on meeting your long-term needs rather than accumulating material objects.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Practice what you preach, Pisces. Lead with compassion and be the change you want to see. When you maintain a calm, non-judgmental exterior, others will mirror your kindness back to you.

