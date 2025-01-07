Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, January 7

Notice your instinct to fixate on your flaws first thing in the morning. When you wake up, the Aries moon will break away from Chiron (the healing asteroid), heightening your reaction to your insecurities. Speak kindly to your reflection in the mirror.

Luckily, the moon coordinates with motivational Mercury in the afternoon, amplifying the positive effect of your morning pep-talk. Sharing encouraging words of wisdom with others will uplift you.

A quick square-up between the moon and defensive Mars warns you against confrontations. Bite your tongue as you near the end of the work day. You may not have the energy to finish what you started.

This evening, the moon shifts into sensual Taurus — a more comfortable landscape for the planet of emotions and sensitivity. Indulge in the simple pleasures that make you feel alive: a candlelit dinner, a relaxing bubble bath, or unwinding with the people (or animals) you love.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’ve worked hard to get to this point. Now, it’s time to prioritize your comfort and pleasure. Indulge in the fruits of your labor and spoil yourself with a treat.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Tune into your emotional needs. How can you put yourself first today? What boundaries do you need to set?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Step away from your busy environment to reconnect to your senses. If you’re overwhelmed, you may absorb other people’s feelings or opinions and mistake them for your own.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Lean toward the emotional support of your friends and community. Going out for dinner or planning an at-home movie night will offer the security you need.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be practical and persistent at work. Steady progress is more important than flair or perfectionism.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Strive to learn something new today. If you’re hesitant to accept the information others deliver, do your research.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You don’t need an excuse to plan a romantic evening — nor do you even need a partner. Unleash your raw and passionate feelings and get in touch with your sensual side.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Show your partner that they can depend on you. Be present, affectionate, and supportive, and they will open their heart to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Build steady habits that balance productivity with self-care. A thoughtful routine will bring lasting benefits to both your work and health.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If you aren’t dressing up for an intimate date night, you may explore a passion project or hobby that lights you up. Forget about work; stay in the moment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) There’s no place like home. Relax in a quiet sanctuary to unwind after a long day. Your favorite comfort food, a feel-good movie, or a long hug with someone you love will help you reset.