Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, November 26

Conflict between your head and your heart will force you to re-evaluate your love life. Venus’s collision with the moon urges you to prioritize your wants and wishes this morning. Ask for the support, affirmation, or respect you need.

Tensions will quickly turn into passion as you head into the afternoon. The sun coordinates with courageous Mars, presenting opportunities to advance toward your ambitions. Take the lead and assert yourself. Your vigorous energy and pride will inspire others to follow in your footsteps.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Feel that spark? That’s a surge of fresh ideas. Take bold steps toward the completion of a creative project.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Step up and expertly lead your family through difficult times. Your optimism and strength will lighten the troubles you’re facing and bring you closer together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Nobody can resist your persuasion today. Get people on board with your ideas by detailing the potential outcomes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) How can you improve your financial circumstances? How can you make your work feel more meaningful? It’s time to jump into action.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your charisma is amping up your love life. Leave a lasting impression by speaking highly of your solo adventures. Your date won’t be able to resist their desire to be a part of your world.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Spending time with family will remind you of who you are. Turn your focus within and strengthen your self-esteem. In time, you will become your own biggest cheerleader.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Share your infectious enthusiasm about your manifestations and dreams. You may inspire your friends to be more daring in pursuit of their goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Get clear on your financial goals. Let visions of the future inspire you, not intimidate you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re radiating wisdom and authority today. Confidently assert your ideas. While defending your beliefs, communicate with directness and respect.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Breakthroughs are revealing the depths of your wounds and fears. Luckily, the cosmic forces are on your side, encouraging you to take courageous action to overcome a psychological barrier.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The effort and positivity you pour into your community, group projects, and friends will earn the respect of the people you love most. Keep being you!