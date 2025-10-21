Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, October 21

New beginnings are on the horizon. Reconciliation could be on your mind as the day opens with the harmony-restoring new moon in Libra. Cultivating a balanced and serene environment requires making adjustments. Shift into a positive attitude and set boundaries that protect your peace and support your connections.

By mid-morning, the Moon slips into moody Scorpio, bringing intensity and depth to your feelings. Meanwhile, Mercury hangs close to combative Mars in Scorpio, dialing up powerful emotional reactions and direct honesty.

With all three planets occupying the same sign, today’s interactions could reveal hidden desires, agendas, grudges, or truths that are typically avoided. Speak with intention and act with awareness of your underlying motivations.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Compromise is key. Ask for what you truly want in love or business, and listen carefully to your partner's needs.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) A balanced routine will bring ease to your personal life and boost your work productivity. Rearrange your schedule and set healthier boundaries to protect your off time.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) If your heart flutters at the thought of your crush, follow your feelings. Life’s too short to hold back.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Sometimes, all you need is a tender moment with family to restore your inner balance. Reach out to the person who always knows how to support you, or host a small reunion at home.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Acknowledge the nuances in every conversation and keep a balanced perspective. When you take in the full picture, your words will land with grace and clarity, highlighting your intelligence.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Your confidence and self-worth will soar when you find your magic. Reassess your skills, talents, charisma, and brainstorm how to leverage them.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) You have an undeniable presence and more admirers than you know. If people aren’t complimenting you openly, they’re following your moves and speaking highly of you in rooms you have yet to enter. Walk with your head held high.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Release the patterns and habits that drain your spirit — including worrying about people who aren’t showing up for you. When your inner world is calm, chaos won’t weigh on you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Your relationships should be reciprocal and nourishing. Stay close to people who leave you feeling inspired, supported, and seen.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) If new, career-advancing ideas are brewing, talk them through with a partner or mentor who sees your potential. Success doesn’t have to be a solo journey.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) The best decisions for your future are ones that balance your heart and mind. Don’t just focus on doing what sounds good; move toward what feels right.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Healthy partnerships are supported — not hurt — by boundaries and honesty. Clarify your expectations for what an equal exchange looks like moving forward.

For more, check out your tarot reading.