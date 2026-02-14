Your Valentine's Day Horoscope

Happy Valentine’s Day, star babes! The moon spends the day in traditional and timeless Capricorn, so keep your daytime plans streamlined and classy, and devote your energy to people who have earned it. Small but genuine expressions of commitment will probably feel a lot more meaningful than flashy and over-the-top V-Day displays, so if you’re celebrating with someone special this afternoon, keep things sweet and simple.

The evening, however, is another story. As the sun goes down, the moon blows a big kiss to wild-hearted Uranus. Spontaneity will reign supreme. The electrifying buzz of freedom and excitement in the air will be palpable. Consider this your reminder that the rebellious energy of Aquarius season is still in full effect! Keep an open mind and open heart.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You may need to stand on business today, but after that, it’s time to let your hair down and enjoy all the pleasures that life has to offer. Don’t be so careful with your image that you put a damper on fun.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Love is an adventure, which means you never know what surprises wait around the corner. Let go of your desire for control and surrender to the magic of romance. The universe always has a bigger plan.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Novelty is necessary sometimes, but it’s hard to beat the warm feeling of comfort, intimacy, and emotional connection that grows over the course of long-term relationships. Spend time in the deep end today.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Having quality one-on-one time with a loved one is the healing salve you need today. However, try sprinkling a little bit of social spontaneity into your evening plans, just to mix things up.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) A little foresight can go a long way, so take inventory of your to-do list instead of anxiously avoiding your tasks. When you know what’s on your plate, it’s easier to enjoy the free time in between.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Romance is everywhere you turn, and not just because it’s Valentine’s Day. Embrace a more playful approach and you’ll find that even the stormiest clouds look sparkly, silvery, and magical.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Dressing up is fun, but sometimes being in your coziest and chillest state is the most romantic vibe of all. Who could ask for more than a box of chocolates on the couch and a bouquet of roses on the coffee table?

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You can approach life in a practical way while still staying open to magical possibilities. Some exciting and unexpected conversations could shift your perspective or unlock a whole new way of thinking, so listen with curiosity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You know who you are and where your values lie, so there’s no need to prove yourself to anybody else. So long as you’re investing your energy into things that fill your cup, no one else’s input really matters.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You’re wearing your heart on your sleeve this Valentine’s Day, so expect to feel a lot more sentimental and romantic than usual. Welcome this unexpected burst of passion and ride the emotional waves.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Sometimes letting yourself get lost in a fantasy is the best way to level up your reality. Daydream your way through the scenarios that bring you joy, fulfillment, and pleasure—then consider how to translate that to real life.