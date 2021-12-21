In case you missed it, Venus retrograde kicked off on Dec. 19 — so it’s possible you’ve already started feeling its rumbles in your love life or relationships. This backspin offers six long weeks of slow-downs and slip-ups when it comes to relationships, dating, finances, beauty, and more. Coming around every year and a half, Venus retrograde can be a dizzying and frustrating astrological period, but not everyone will be drowning in drama. For the zodiac signs least affected by Venus retrograde 2021, things might manifest on a quieter or more internal level.

This time around, Venus is backspinning through the sign of Capricorn, which brings a pragmatic and down-to-earth vibe to our sense of values. Instead of chasing fleeting affections, this Capricorn-ruled retrograde will help us get in touch with the things we want in the longterm — whether that’s related to love, money, or any other Venusian theme. Because of Venus’ close proximity to mysterious planet Pluto during the course of this retrograde, our experiences might feel a little heavier than usual. Anything that’s hidden is likely to come up to the surface, but we can think of it as a chance to clear the air once and for all.

While retrogrades have a not-so-stellar reputation for causing confusion, they also offer important opportunities to get real with the past and present so we can move into a more empowered future. If we take some simple Venus retrograde precautions, we can avoid stirring up any unnecessary drama. If possible, save any major romantic commitments (like officially starting or ending relationships) for after the retrograde. Be cautious when dealing with exes, as we often have the urge to revisit past flings when Venus backspins, even if it’s not in our best interest. And postpone any big beauty-related appointments, like haircuts or cosmetic procedures — Venus rules beauty, so wait until the planet goes direct to dramatically alter your appearance.

While Venus retrograde 2021 will temporarily turn some people’s love lives upside down, it’ll be much less dramatic for others. If you’re one of the zodiac signs Venus retrograde will affect the least, consider yourself lucky.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s not that Venus’ backspin won’t impact you, Gemini — you’ll definitely be doing some deep retrograde work when it comes to intimacy, boundaries, and desires. It’s just that unlike some signs, the bulk of your growth will happen beneath the surface of your relationships, where it’s harder to see. This interior-minded period will have you exploring and reevaluating the unspoken dynamics of your commitments, and you might find that you struggle to be vulnerable. It’s important to be honest when having conversations about love and money, as any deceptions could be brought to light. Seek out someone trusted who you can talk through your feelings with.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Thankfully, Leo, this retrograde isn’t coming for your love life the way it is some other signs. Instead, you’ll probably spend more time focusing on your work life, schedule, and health routine. Working relationships might not be as harmonious as you’d like right now, and you might find it harder to stay on top of your calendar — especially when it comes to scheduling dates or social time. Additionally, you might find that you’re reevaluating the way you spend your time and seeking ways to bring more beauty into your day-to-day groove. While you should save any major beauty splurges until after the retrograde, find small ways to slow down and make life more luxurious.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re usually able to think logically about your feelings, Aquarius, but during this Venus retrograde, it might be difficult to pin down the things you truly desire or what you want out relationships. Instead of dealing with matters in your love life currently, you may find yourself exploring past relationship dynamics and looking at them from a fresh perspective. Allow yourself to explore your fantasies and be guided by your daydreams. It’s also a good time to connect with your mystical side and consider the importance of building spiritual connections in love and life in general. Feeling soul-level alignments in relationships and other endeavors is integral to your happiness, and you’re in the process of figuring out what that means to you.