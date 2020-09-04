Here’s Your Horoscope For Labor Day Weekend

In this daily horoscope for Labor Day weekend, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We'll definitely need to find some chill and relaxation this weekend as the stars collide with each other which could make things pretty intense and frustrating at times. Beginning with Friday, the day gets off to a rocky start with love planet Venus in tenderhearted and protective Cancer squaring off with assertive and ambitious Mars in Aries. Plus, the Moon will be in fiery Aries. As a result, it could be a challenge to find the middle ground with others or hard not to jump into things headfirst. Though with level-headed Mercury in Virgo helping Venus out, talking and thinking things through will help us to avoid the potholes.

Come Saturday, the frustration continues as the Moon in Aries squares off with multiple planets in hard-nosed Capricorn, which can give us a combination of feeling stuck and wanting to push forward no matter what it takes. Though with analytical Mercury moving into diplomatic and balanced Libra come Saturday afternoon, we're called to weigh out our options yet again before taking any decisive action.

By Sunday, the Aries Moon teams up with Mars ramping up the energy and the anger in the air. Though with love planet Venus entering playful Leo early Sunday morning, we're advised to channel some of that resteless energy into things that are fun, creative, and romantic, especially as the Moon moves into sensual and indulgent Taurus in the morning as well. By Monday, the vibe calms down significantly, affording us the relaxation we need as the Taurus Moon meets up with planets in Capricorn. Together, they can inspire some soothing, grounding energy, as well as the determination and focus to move past an obstacle.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have lots you want to do, but the frustration could build this weekend as you're pushed to slow down and fine-tune your approach. Try not to take your frustration out on others. Focus on stress relief.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your circuits could be fried this weekend, as the lack of energy you have can make it impossible to keep up with the people or things on your calendar. Don't take on unnecessary burdens. Tune into your needs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A friend could be asking more of you than you can give right now, or you might be giving too much of your energy to social media or the people around you. Do the things you love. Take a time out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might be extra focused on your goals, but there could be people around you that might be more of distraction for you than support. Ask for the support you need and be clear about what you're trying to achieve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You're an incredibly smart person, but it's OK to admit that you don't know it all. In fact, being open to learning or admitting your mistakes is where the true brilliance lies. Your authenticity is attractive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A friend or someone you know may want to get closer to you. While it could seem like a good idea at first, ask yourself if it's what you really want. That goes for opportunities too. Take your time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Don't pay attention to your haters today, even if that "hater" is yourself. Now's the time to be mindful of what you give your attention to. Use your thoughts and words to draw in the things you want, not what you don't.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Be mindful in jam-packing your schedule or over-committing right now. Your mind and body needs a rest or at the very least, the help of some of your friends. Meanwhile, give yourself credit for how far you've come.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might want to blow the bank this weekend, but you're advised to put your need for instant gratification on hold right now. That goes for your love life, too. Keeping your standards high will lead to better things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A home-or family-related matter could get under your skin now. Try not to soldier through it. Being honest and straightforward with someone can bring a resolution. You're worthy of happiness. Make it a priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your attention may be pulled in multiple places and it could feel hard to keep up. That's why it's important to be super selective now about who and what gets your time and energy. Take time to ground yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Try not to compare yourself to what others are doing. It's time to re-frame your thinking around success and failure and recognize you're exactly where you need to be. Ramp-up the self-care for now. Talk to someone supportive.

