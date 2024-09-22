Here's What You Should Cook This Week, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

With the autumn equinox on Sept. 22, fall is officially here. Goodbye, brat summer, hello, demure autumn. It’s the end of baseball season and the beginning of Taylor Swift drinking cosmos at Arrowhead Stadium season. There are so many ways to mark this seasonal transition, but food is at the top of my list. And as both a cooking enthusiast and an astrology girlie, naturally, I think that the stars have the answer to what I should be cooking for the upcoming week.

“The autumn equinox is a wonderful time to incorporate seasonal produce like root vegetables into your meals,” says astrologer Amy Filbin. “Recipes like hearty soups, stews, and roasted dishes feel indulgent, nourishing, and provide a sense of stability.”

According to Filbin, there really isn’t a better time to align your food choices with the cosmos. “With the sun moving into Libra on Sept. 22, it's a great week to embrace the energy of renewal.”

Depending on your zodiac sign, this could either be a great time to try something totally new, or it might be nice to get back to basics. Either way, read on for Filbin’s suggestions on how to honor your both birth chart and your pantry. I’ve paired her expert advice with one of my favorite recipes. Be sure to check both your sun and rising sign for inspo!

Aries (March 21-April 19) Go for bold and spicy! Add a touch of heat to your dishes with jalapeños or cayenne pepper. Recipe suggestion: Crispy Yangnyeom Chickpeas With Caramelized Honey.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Invest in quality ingredients. Opt for organic produce and splurge on artisanal cheeses or gourmet chocolates. Recipe suggestion: French Onion Skillet Gnocchi.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Mix it up with a variety of ingredients and flavors. Try fusion dishes or experiment with new herbs and spices. Recipe suggestion: Sushi Bowl.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Stick to what feels like home. Stock up on ingredients for your favorite family recipe that's been passed down for generations. Recipe suggestion: Vegan Lentil Stew.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Make it a feast for the eyes as well as the stomach. Choose vibrant produce and experiment with garnishes. Recipe suggestion: Sweet Potato Chickpea Buddha Bowl.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep it clean and fresh. Focus on whole foods and try prepping meals in advance. Recipe suggestion: Noodle-Free Pad Thai.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Create a balance of flavors and textures. Go for meals that are as pleasing to look at as they are to eat. Recipe suggestion: Roasted Garlic Kale Caesar With Spicy Breadcrumbs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Look for intense, deep flavors. Try rich sauces, complex seasonings, and anything with a touch of decadence. Recipe suggestion: Moroccan Sheet Pan Tofu &Sweet Potatoes

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Explore global cuisines. Pick up new spices or ingredients for a dish you’ve never tried before. Recipe suggestion: Wontons in Chili Broth

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stick to traditional, time-tested recipes. Comfort food with a bit of history behind it will resonate. Recipe suggestion: Zuppa Toscana.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Go for something unconventional. Try out-of-the-box recipes or ingredients you’ve never tried before. (Jackfruit, anyone? Quinoa?) Recipe suggestion: Superiority Burger’s Crispy Fried Tofu Sandwich

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Let intuition guide you. Choose ingredients that “speak” to you and don’t be afraid to get creative in the kitchen. Recipe suggestion: Sheet Pan Kielbasa, Potatoes, & Green Beans

Amy Filbin is a trauma-informed multidisciplinary astrologer and Tarot reader who integrates cosmic insights with therapeutic modalities and scientific data to help clients achieve transformational psychological and behavioral shifts.