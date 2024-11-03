Here's What You Should Cook This Week, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If you feel like you can't keep up this week, it’s not you — it’s the cosmos (although I don’t recommend telling your boss that). The moon starts off in optimistic Sagittarius, glides through logical Capricorn, and then settles into idealistic Aquarius. Being overwhelmed by emotions, deadlines, and other people might not be the way you imagined the midpoint of your “winter arc” to shake out, but alas, here you are.

The chaos doesn’t have to enter the kitchen, though. In fact, this week I want you to cherish cooking as a nourishing act of self-care. Sometimes the only thing you can control is how much garlic to add to a dish (hint: the answer is always more) and that’s OK. Bust out the apron and get choppin’.

Inspired by this week’s horoscopes from Alexandria Lettman, Bustle’s astrology columnist, here are my ​​suggestions for how to honor both your birth chart and your pantry during the week of Nov. 3 - 9. Be sure to check both your sun and rising sign!

Aries (March 21-April 19) Backing away from something the minute it gets challenging? Not on my watch. Focus on a complicated recipe. Recipe suggestion: Turkish Lamb Dumplings with Yogurt and Brown Butter Tomato Sauce.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If you’ve tried an ingredient several times and still don’t like it, I give you permission to eliminate it from your kitchen. Good vibes only. Recipe suggestion: Vegan Creamy Mushroom Ramen.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Cooking doesn’t always need to be about proving yourself. Focus on creative expression and let the inner critic take the week off. Recipe suggestion: Balsamic-Glazed Mini Meatloaves.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You don’t have to second-guess yourself when something comes easily. Enjoy an effortless evening. Recipe suggestion: Brown Butter Apple Cider Pound Cake.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you order chicken pot pie and someone serves you duck à l’orange, it doesn’t matter if it’s technically fancier — it’s not what you wanted. Recipe suggestion: Chicken Pot Pie.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Passion and intensity are great things to bring into the kitchen, but don’t get rigid about outcomes. Follow the flavors, you’ll be fine. Recipe suggestion: Shrimp DeJonghe.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Grocery shopping might feel like a chore, but what if you made it more indulgent? Plan a themed menu and immerse yourself in specialty ingredients. Recipe suggestion: Classic Moules Frites.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If you mess up, try again. Or, change directions. Pasta sauce too thin? Guess what, you’re making soup now. Recipe suggestion: Pasta and Kidney Bean Soup.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Did childhood meals taste better because you didn’t have to cook them yourself? It’s time to revisit an old recipe and make it special. Recipe suggestion: Bacon-Wrapped Pesto Pork Tenderloin.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Cooking for one can be incredibly freeing, so give yourself the gift of no expectations. You deserve a massive win. Recipe suggestion: General Tso’s Tofu Stir-Fry.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s OK to invest in some specialty ingredients that you’ll only use for one dish. After you knock it out of the park, your pantry will be ready for another round. Recipe suggestion: Golden Halloumi with Honey and Thyme.