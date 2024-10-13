Here's What You Should Cook This Week, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Food
P.S. Clean out your fridge.
If you have been itching to start something new, you’re not alone — “October Theory” is real. Eclipse season is over, and it’s time to start a new chapter. There’s a full moon in Aries on Thursday, and it’s going to be particularly intense. The best thing you can do to prepare for a potentially emotionally volatile week is get your meals in order. You’ll be grateful you saved your energy for things outside the kitchen.
I am officially asking you to throw out the dubious leftovers in the back of your fridge, say goodbye to the stale crackers in your pantry, and get anything freezer-burned beyond recognition out of your life. Ahh, doesn’t that feel better?
Inspired by this week’s horoscopes from Alexandria Lettman, Bustle’s astrology columnist, here are my suggestions for how to honor both your birth chart and your pantry. Be sure to check both your sun and rising sign!
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Chopping vegetables when you’re angry can be incredibly therapeutic — just make sure to practice good knife safety.
Recipe suggestion: Minestrone Soup.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
The “perfect recipe” doesn’t exist, so stop searching. Find something interesting, and trust your instincts.
Recipe suggestion: Spicy Thai Chicken and Brown Rice Bowls.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might be pulled in several different directions this week. Cook a big pot of something hearty for extra sustenance.
Recipe suggestion: Beef and Guinness Stew.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Feeling blah? That’s OK. Try something spicy for a midweek boost.
Recipe suggestion: Stir-Fried Spicy Garlic Udon Noodles.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you’ve been isolating a little too much lately, have a phone date over dinner with a friend. It’s time for some TLC.
Recipe suggestion: Spicy Roasted Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
It’s OK to make something you’ve already made 100 times. The ego boost of mastering a new dish can wait.
Recipe suggestion: Spaghetti and Meatballs.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Grocery shopping might be your favorite part of meal prep, but don’t forget to use what you already have.
Recipe suggestion: Scalloped Potatoes.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Connecting to your senses is especially important this week. Brightly colored, flavorful dishes are calling your name.
Recipe suggestion: Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese and Walnuts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Being practical doesn’t mean that you’ve lost your spark. Let yourself be human.
Recipe suggestion: One Pot Chicken and Rice.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Fun desserts make all the difference when you’re feeling uninspired. Let your sweet tooth guide you.
Recipe suggestion: Perfect No-Bake Cheesecake.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
There can be comfort in the unknown, since you can’t compare it to anything. Pick a new dish and dive in.
Recipe suggestion: Easy Authentic Falafel.