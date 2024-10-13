Here's What You Should Cook This Week, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If you have been itching to start something new, you’re not alone — “October Theory” is real. Eclipse season is over, and it’s time to start a new chapter. There’s a full moon in Aries on Thursday, and it’s going to be particularly intense. The best thing you can do to prepare for a potentially emotionally volatile week is get your meals in order. You’ll be grateful you saved your energy for things outside the kitchen.

I am officially asking you to throw out the dubious leftovers in the back of your fridge, say goodbye to the stale crackers in your pantry, and get anything freezer-burned beyond recognition out of your life. Ahh, doesn’t that feel better?

Inspired by this week’s horoscopes from Alexandria Lettman, Bustle’s astrology columnist, here are my ​​suggestions for how to honor both your birth chart and your pantry. Be sure to check both your sun and rising sign!

Aries (March 21-April 19) Chopping vegetables when you’re angry can be incredibly therapeutic — just make sure to practice good knife safety. Recipe suggestion: Minestrone Soup.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The “perfect recipe” doesn’t exist, so stop searching. Find something interesting, and trust your instincts. Recipe suggestion: Spicy Thai Chicken and Brown Rice Bowls.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might be pulled in several different directions this week. Cook a big pot of something hearty for extra sustenance. Recipe suggestion: Beef and Guinness Stew.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Feeling blah? That’s OK. Try something spicy for a midweek boost. Recipe suggestion: Stir-Fried Spicy Garlic Udon Noodles.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you’ve been isolating a little too much lately, have a phone date over dinner with a friend. It’s time for some TLC. Recipe suggestion: Spicy Roasted Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s OK to make something you’ve already made 100 times. The ego boost of mastering a new dish can wait. Recipe suggestion: Spaghetti and Meatballs.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Grocery shopping might be your favorite part of meal prep, but don’t forget to use what you already have. Recipe suggestion: Scalloped Potatoes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Connecting to your senses is especially important this week. Brightly colored, flavorful dishes are calling your name. Recipe suggestion: Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese and Walnuts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Being practical doesn’t mean that you’ve lost your spark. Let yourself be human. Recipe suggestion: One Pot Chicken and Rice.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Fun desserts make all the difference when you’re feeling uninspired. Let your sweet tooth guide you. Recipe suggestion: Perfect No-Bake Cheesecake.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The cozier the dish, the better. It’s time to tune out noise and reconnect with yourself. Recipe suggestion: Colcannon.