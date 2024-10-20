Here's What You Should Cook This Week, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Here we go, Scorpio season! On Oct. 23, it’s time to shake off Libra’s airy vibes and settle into the heart of fall. But “settling” doesn’t mean that things are about to get boring — quite the opposite, in fact. Scorpio is mysterious, seductive, and moody. It’s the perfect time to experiment with intense flavors and intimidating dishes.

This is a good week for romanticizing the very act of cooking itself. Instead of simply checking off a box, what if you create a vibe? Light some candles, put on a playlist (this is a personal fave), and cook like you’re the main character. For just one night, turn a chore into a moment of self-care.

Inspired by this week’s horoscopes from Alexandria Lettman, Bustle’s astrology columnist, here are my ​​suggestions for how to honor both your birth chart and your pantry. Be sure to check both your sun and rising sign!

Aries (March 21-April 19) Translate your mind’s chaos into a symphony on the plate. Recipe suggestion: Spaghetti Pie with Wild Mushrooms and Spinach.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It might be a particularly bumpy week, so go easy on yourself with something simple. Recipe suggestion: Broccoli Cheddar Orzotto.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Something luxurious and flavorful will give you a much-needed mid-week boost. Recipe suggestion: Shakshuka.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s a particularly spicy week for romance, so make sure you have enough energy. Recipe suggestion: Maple Walnut Sweet Potatoes.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You would be wise to offer an olive branch this week — grudges kill the vibe. Recipe suggestion: Dirty Martini Pasta.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A venting session with a hearty meal and lots of wine needs to happen ASAP. Recipe suggestion: Crockpot Tuscan Chicken.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s time to throw another dinner party — you are the queen of hosting, after all. Recipe suggestion: Coronation Chicken.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Celebrate the beginning of your season with a rich, luxurious dessert. Recipe suggestion: Guinness Chocolate Cake.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you can’t beat ‘em, invite ‘em over and wow them with your cooking skills. Recipe suggestion: Maple Roasted Pork Tenderloin.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your closest friends know that you are a nurturer at heart — time to feed your soul. Recipe suggestion: Sourdough Bread Pudding.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’ve been firing on all cylinders, so it’s time for a reset with an easy meal. Recipe suggestion: Air Fryer Fajitas.