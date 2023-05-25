Here’s The Appetizer That Matches Your Zodiac Sign’s Energy

Not to be dramatic, but picking an appetizer for the table can make or break a night out. Not only do you have to order something that everyone can enjoy, but you want to make sure there are enough goods to go around, too. And with so many delicious options to choose from, narrowing down the perfect starter is a lot harder than it should be. Thankfully, we all have an appetizer that perfectly matches the vibe of our zodiac sign, so the next time you’re in charge of ordering the hors d'oeuvres, you might want to take a quick survey of everyone’s sun signs.

Think about it: if your sign is a natural-born homebody like Cancer, you’re probably going to be drawn to comfort foods that bring you right back to your childhood. If you’re more of an eccentric sign, like Aries or Sagittarius, you’ll likely feel inclined to order something that appeals to your fiery, adventurous side. Here, occult artist Julia Popescu shares which appetizers best represent each zodiac sign based on their personality traits and preferences. But before you check the list for yourself, be prepared to feel inspired to eat out tonight — appetizers and all.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images As a fire sign, Aries tend to gravitate towards the spiciest offering on the menu. They’re also drawn to new adventures, so ordering something they’ve never tried before that also comes with a kick, like spicy kimchi pancakes, is exactly up their alley, per Popescu.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Ramona Dinescu / 500px/500px/Getty Images Taureans strive to live a life of opulence and grandeur, and nothing screams “luxury” quite like a bowl of caviar. Even if their days aren’t exactly filled with gorgeous ballgowns and dazzling diamonds, the earth sign will find a way to incorporate the bougie appetizer into their everyday lives regardless.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Carlo A/Moment/Getty Images The sociable sign of Gemini loves a shareable bite the whole table can enjoy, which is why Popescu believes tapas are the perfect treat for the air sign. Plus, it’s an order that’s sure to please everybody, and the last thing Geminis want to do is cause tension within the friend group.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) rudisill/E+/Getty Images All it really takes to make a Cancer smile is a feel-good meal with their besties and an order of mozzarella sticks to start, per Popescu. “These homebodies need their comfort food, especially one that can be ordered in,” the astrologer shares.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) tsableaux / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images According to Popescu, Leos are inclined to pick an appetizer based on its Instagrammable-ness, and what’s more ‘gram-worthy than a stack of mini blinis? The fire sign may even ask for a helping of caviar on top because if there’s one thing Leos are gonna do, it’s treating themselves.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Antonio Busiello/Moment/Getty Images Virgos are known for their organized, put-together personalities, so it’s only fitting the earth sign would order something as classy as they are, like crustless tea sandwiches. “Virgos are such a ‘civilized’ sign and are tidy, and tea sandwiches have no danger of staining,” says Popescu. “This appeals to the Virgo sense of perfection.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Olga Peshkova/Moment/Getty Images Libras are all about aesthetics, and there’s nothing on the menu that makes for a better photo op than an assorted cheese board. It’s also important to the air sign that everyone gets along harmoniously, and with an appetizer like this, there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty Images As a water sign, Scorpios may feel drawn to an appetizer that can be found under the sea, particularly oysters. Plus, oysters have a reputation for being an aphrodisiac, and according to Popescu, the mysterious sign is never one to shy away from a night of passion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) GMVozd/E+/Getty Images The adventurer that lives within Sagittarians will likely compel the fire sign to order an international hors d'oeuvre, like escargot. “Sag[s] loves something adventurous and brave, and this French dish will appeal to their sense of travel,” explains the expert.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Christine Petkov Photography/Photodisc/Getty Images The pragmatic sign of Capricorn is likely to order the appetizer that’ll give them the most bang for their buck, and a charcuterie board is just that. With so many kinds of meats, cheeses, and fruits to choose from, the earth sign can rest assured they’re getting a little of everything.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Ivan/Moment/Getty Images Did you know foam can be an appetizer? Well, it is, and the modernist bite has the sign of Aquarius written all over it. “Aquarius appreciates the innovative, so gastronomic dishes with offbeat pairings are perfect,” says Popescu. “Some interesting gastro foam appetizers include foam scallops with ham and parsley and coconut mango foam.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Elizabeta Istrate / 500px/500px/Getty Images The appetizer that best suits Pisces likely isn’t on the menu at all, because according to Popescu, the water sign is likely to pre-game their meals with an edible — ideally with something “creative and artisanal like a THC-infused blueberry tart, or maybe ice cream, as Pisces appreciates artistry.”

Source:

Julia Popescu, artist and founder of Snakes for Hair Candle Co.