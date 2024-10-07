Your Zodiac Sign As An Iconic Witch From Pop Culture

With spooky season just around the corner, now is the time to celebrate and honor the mystical archetype of the witch in its many forms. Whether it’s a fantastical depiction of a witch flying on a broomstick with a pointy hat or a modern-day Wiccan whipping up spells with herbs and amulets, pop culture has given the world a fun selection of witchy icons. Naturally, some of them perfectly capture the energy of each zodiac sign.

The word witch has been used as a derogatory term, but at this point, it should be taken as more of a compliment. Witches have experienced an exciting renaissance in the zeitgeist as of late, with many iconic witchy films and TV series having remakes or sequels released recently — including The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Craft: Legacy, Hocus Pocus 2, and the upcoming sequel to Practical Magic that will have Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reprising their roles. Whether you’re a good or a bad witch, this label has come to be associated with the archetype of a powerful femme who is in touch with her gifts and capable of protecting herself. And that’s something to celebrate.

Just as the zodiac is full of all different archetypes and strengths, so is the realm of witchcraft. Witches fall into many categories — there are hedge witches who exclusively work with plants and other natural elements, crystal witches who harness the spiritual properties of gems and minerals, and traditional witches, who may adhere to a more structured Pagan-based spiritual practice like Wicca, just to name a few.

Go gather up your witchy tools and queue up Lana Del Rey’s version of “Season Of The Witch,” then read on to find out what iconic witch you are, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Phoebe Halliwell From “Charmed” Courtesy of the WB Headstrong, impulsive, and sassy, Phoebe Halliwell — the youngest of the original trio of witch sisters on the late-nineties to early-aughts series “Charmed” — gives big Aries energy. Played by Alyssa Milano, Phoebe is passionate and bold. Aries will almost always choose the more exciting option over a purely sensible one, and the same is true of this iconic “Charmed One,” as she often approaches life with an “acts first and think later” mentality. Thankfully, her bravery and brazenness usually help her get out of chaotic situations unscathed (with some help from her witchy magical powers, of course), all of which is very true to this fierce fire sign’s vibe.

Taurus: Sabrina Spellman From “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” Courtesy of ABC Sabrina Spellman may be half-witch and half-human, but in the iconic ‘90s series “Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” she’s really just a down-to-earth girl who wants to live a semi-normal existence. Combined with her practicality and level-headedness, Sabrina is definitely a Taurus type of witch. Just like these fixed earth signs, Sabrina is an incredibly loyal friend who refuses to tolerate any BS, and she’s often trying to temper her kooky aunts’ witchy schemes with a more pragmatic plan.

Gemini: Alex & Camryn From Twitches Courtesy of Disney In the 2005 Disney flick Twitches — a portmanteau for “twin witches” — Tia and Tamera Mowry play a pair of separated-at-birth witch sisters. Think of it like The Parent Trap, but they’re powerful witches hailing from a magical kingdom instead of regular humans. Gemini is the sign of the twins, so naturally they’re perfectly suited to Camryn and Alex. But these characters are also quick-witted and chatty, just like this communication-centric air sign. These witchy twins have many opposing personality traits, so together they perfectly embody the duality of a Gemini.

Cancer: Samantha From “Bewitched” Courtesy of ABC Cancers are naturally nostalgic, so they’ll appreciate being assigned a witch from the popular vintage sitcom “Bewitched,” which aired during the 60s and 70s. The show centers around Samantha, a skilled witch who winds up marrying a mortal and takes on the role of a suburban housewife. She enjoys doing domestic things, like cooking, cleaning, and otherwise tending to the house. While Cancers have all sorts of talents, these comfort-loving homebodies love to care for their abode, ensuring they have a nurturing and cozy space to relax. Like Cancers, Samantha also has a wickedly funny sense of humor, and she often winds up using witchcraft to help manage the more obnoxious duties of being a housewife.

Leo: Winnie Sanderson From Hocus Pocus Courtesy of Disney Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson is the eldest and brightest of the three Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus, brilliantly played by Bette Midler in this beloved Halloween classic. Like a true Leo, Winnie embodies big main character energy. Leo is ruled by the sun — aka the planet of vitality and confidence — so they love attention and can be a little vain, all of which is very true to this witch. Winnie is all about drama and theatrics and will fly off the handle (and do some witchcraft) on anyone who degrades her appearance. It doesn’t get much more Leo than that!

Virgo: Madame Blanc From Suspiria Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios Played by the inimitable Tilda Swinton, Madame Blanc is the powerful witch running Markos Dance Company — the prestigious academy hiding a dark coven of witches in the 2018 horror film Suspria. While she most certainly has dubious intentions (finding a young dancer to sacrifice to revive the coven’s Head Witch), she’s also a dedicated and meticulous dance instructor who cares greatly for her craft and her students’ ability to succeed. This, along with her other perfectionistic tendencies, is very Virgo-coded, as is her patient and detail-oriented work ethic.

Libra: Elaine From The Love Witch Courtesy of Oscilloscope Libra is the sign of partnerships, and it’s ruled by the luxurious planet Venus — which is why Elaine from the 2016 horror-comedy The Love Witch so perfectly embodies this energy. In the film, Elaine is devastatingly obsessed with all things love and romance, so much so that she’s willing to use witchcraft to cast powerful love spells over unsuspecting men. Libra’s charms and flirtatious personalities may not be magic, but they’re almost as powerful! Additionally, this aesthetically pleasing film is so beautifully designed that it’s sure to catch an artistic Libra’s eye.

Scorpio: Nancy From The Craft Courtesy of Columbia Pictures A little dark, a little troubled, but immensely powerful, Nancy Downs is the memorable and goth teenage witch at the center of the iconic ‘90s flick The Craft. Scorpios are water signs, so they’re run by their emotions. it’s clear Nancy feels her feelings deeply, too, as she often has outbursts and is quick to anger. On a bad day, Scorpios can get a little jealous and vengeful — and once Nancy realizes the power she can wield through witchcraft, these Scorpionic qualities come out swinging.

Sagittarius: Gillian From Practical Magic Courtesy of Warner Bros. Practical Magic is one of the most beloved Halloween flicks, and Nicole Kidman’s role as Gillian is one of the best things about it. Gillian is a wild horse and serves the more free-spirited and rebellious half of the witchy sister duo at the heart of the film. Gillian loves to fly by the seat of her pants and follow her heart, and like these mutable fire signs, she’s spontaneous and adventurous. This sometimes leads to trouble — like accidentally poisoning her bad guy boyfriend and then trying to bring him back from the dead — but she tends to land on her feet in true Sagittarius fashion.

Capricorn: Fiona Goode From “American Horror Story: Coven” Courtesy of FX Bossy and authoritative, Capricorns are the true CEOs of the zodiac — so naturally, Supreme Witch Fiona of “American Horror Story: Coven” would be their spirit witch. Despite being ruthless and destructive with her magical powers, Fiona presents herself as sophisticated, is impeccably dressed, and usually wears black. This kind of dark and classic beauty is quintessential Capricorn, as they appreciate an understated and timeless vibe. She’s a highly experienced witch who has mastered all sorts of supernatural skills, and if a hardworking and diligent Capricorn had a chance to do the same, they probably would.

Aquarius: Elphaba From Wicked Courtesy of Universal Pictures After spending years on Broadway, the musical Wicked is coming to life on the big screen — and this spin-off of The Wizard Of Oz explores the early life of the young but powerful witch Elphaba, who eventually came to be known as the Wicked Witch of the West. Played by Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming film, Elphaba is total Aquarius energy. Like this rebel-hearted and free-thinking air sign, Elphaba is incredibly independent and always willing to fight for what she feels is right, even if it means going against the grain and making an unpopular choice. Quirky and unconventional Aquarians are known for standing out from the crowd, and as a witch born with green skin, this plays out quite literally in Elphaba’s case.