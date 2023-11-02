Despite being such a major relationship milestone, no manual tells you when you should introduce your new beau to your besties. Instead, you’ll have to figure that out on your own, but lucky for you, the answer may lie within your zodiac sign.

Much like how each sign chooses to bring their partner around their parents at their own pace, your placement can also determine when you should introduce your other half to your ride or dies. So if you’ve been thinking of taking that next step with your new flame, your birth chart might be able to help.

According to astrologer Brilla Samay, each zodiac sign’s idea of when to integrate their partner into their friend group may vary based on their approach to love.

“Some zodiac signs have a reputation for their impulsive, headlong approach to relationships, while others are more cautious, meticulously ensuring that their love story is stable and ready for the spotlight,” says Samay.

The element of your placement may impact your decision as well — if you’re a sturdy earth sign, you’ll likely wait until your relationship is as solid as you are. If you’re an ambitious fire sign, you probably won’t waste any time introducing your partner to your friends.

Ahead, Samay breaks down when each sign is most likely to take this step based on their personality and preferences.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries has no trouble taking initiative. This often leads to them rushing into things, especially relationships. For this reason, intros between an Aries’ partner and their friends will likely happen pretty early on. “Their passion knows no bounds, and they can't wait to showcase their significant other,” Samay says. But if you’re dating a ram, that’s probably what you love about them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) If you know a Taurus, you know the earth sign is very “methodical in their approach to relationships.” For this reason, bulls prefer not to introduce their friends to their other half until they’re “absolutely sure about the solidity of the bond,” per Samay.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) staticnak1983/E+/Getty Images Geminis love to socialize, so it’s likely the air sign will bring their partner around their friends very early on in the relationship without thinking twice about it. “For them, blending their social and romantic life is an adventure, and they revel in the chatter and laughter it brings,” says Samay.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) As the hopeless romantics of the zodiac, Cancers tend to put a great deal of value on their relationships. They want to be able to love without judgment, so if that means keeping their partner and friends separate for a while, then so be it. “[Cancer’s] approach to introducing their partner to friends is cautious and deeply sentimental, Samay tells Bustle. “They seek to protect their relationship's vulnerability, only opening it to the scrutiny of others when they are confident of its stability.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leos will introduce their friends to their partner when the time is right. In Leo terms, “the right time” is usually a big event where they can hard launch their beau while dressed to the nines to make the night all about them. “Leos are the royalty of the zodiac, constantly craving the spotlight,” Samay says. “They introduce their partners with grandeur and extravagance, reveling in the drama and adoration it generates. For them, this is a moment to showcase their prized possession.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Virgos approach a relationship with the same “meticulous eye for detail” that they do with everything. It should come as no surprise, then, that the earth sign waits to make important introductions until they’re “convinced that the relationship is serious and built on a strong foundation,” because they want to be sure that their “love story is well-crafted and ready for public display,” per Samay.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) skynesher/E+/Getty Images As a sign all about balance, Libras recognize that introducing their partner to their friends too quickly can be disastrous, but so can waiting too long. That’s why, according to Samay, the air sign will wait to take this step until the “relationship is in equilibrium” to avoid “[disrupting] their sense of symmetry.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Scorpios are deeply private individuals, and if there’s one thing they desire in a partnership, it’s loyalty. For that reason, the water sign prefers to hold off on introducing their significant other to their friend group until they know they can trust their partner implicitly, per Samay. The expert also shares that an act of “profound vulnerability” such as this one may open the scorpion’s emotions up to “potential scrutiny,” which could delay introductions even longer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images Adventurous Sagittarius is always on the go, and they want to bring their partner along for the ride, too. So when the fire sign chooses to get the important introductions out of the way early on, it’s their way of saying they’re excited to embark on this next chapter with you, per Samay.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) According to Samay, cautious Capricorn will introduce their other half to their friends once they know that their partnership is “solid and poised for long-term commitment as a way to prevent any drama from interfering with their bond.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) skynesher/E+/Getty Images Because the unique sign of Aquarius doesn’t want to be defined by their relationship, Samay warns that the air sign may “delay introducing their partner to friends until they're sure it won't disrupt their individuality or their unconventional social circles.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Dreamy Pisces love being in a relationship, so you can pretty much guarantee your water sign beau will bring you around their besties as soon as you’re official. Samay also shares this introduction may be melodramatic, as are most things Pisces do.

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor