Introducing your partner to your family can be seriously nerve-wracking. What will they talk about? Will it be awkward? What if they don’t get along?

Of course, before you even get to that point, you first have to figure out when is the best time to bring your partner home. You don’t want to scare them off too early, but you don’t want to seem like you’re dragging your feet, either.

There are a lot of factors that influence how long a person wants to wait before introducing their partner to their parents, but there’s no denying their zodiac sign may play a role in the process, too. So if you’ve been wondering when your other half will finally bring you around the fam or aren’t sure when to take that step with your own relatives, it might be time to consult your birth charts.

Everyone knows meeting the parents is a big deal. As one of the earlier milestones in a relationship, it makes sense why one person may be ready to take the step within a few weeks, while another might want to wait until they’ve reached a major anniversary.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, each zodiac sign’s idea of when it’s the “right time” to take this step with their partner varies based on their commitment to the relationship and how much they struggle to open up their inner circles.

Some placements also tend to spend way too long thinking about their decision, while others don’t put much thought into it at all.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As an energetic fire sign, Aries have a tendency to rush into things. Motivated by action and initiation, Aries can’t help but get overly excited, especially when it comes to relationships. So if you’re dating a ram, Garbis warns there’s a chance they’ll introduce you to their family within the first month, “regardless if their relationship is good or not.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle According to Garbis, a Taurus may wait about six months to introduce you to the fam, but it’s not because they don’t want to. As an earth sign, Taureans value stability more than anything else, and waiting an extended amount of time before bringing you home is their way of making sure you’re in it for the long haul. Bulls are also pretty stubborn, and if you try to speed up the process, they’ll likely drag their feet even more, per Garbis.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle No one has a busier schedule than a Gemini, which means they probably don’t have much time to introduce you to their parents. But if they do, Garbis believes it’ll likely be a quick hi-and-bye rather than a sit-down meal.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancers keep their circles pretty tight, so it might take them three months or so before they feel comfortable enough to bring you around friends and family, per the expert. Yes, crabs are hopeless romantics, but they know you can’t rush happily ever after, either.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The sooner a Leo introduces you to their parents, the more they probably like you. “They don’t introduce just anyone, they have to be proud of the person they are dating,” says Garbis. So if you’re having dinner with grandma a month in, you’ve definitely passed the vibe test.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the perfectionists of the zodiac, Virgos want to be extra sure you’re the one before they bring you home. They also want to wait for the “right time” to do so, but unfortunately for you, this could cause them to keep delaying introductions until you’ve been dating for almost a year, per Garbis. It’s not exactly ideal, but if you’re seriously committed to the relationship, it might inspire the earth sign to speed up their timeline a bit.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you’re dating a Libra, they’ll likely feel comfortable bringing you around their family pretty early on. Garbis attributes this to the air sign’s good judge of character, as they wouldn’t agree to go out with you if they didn’t think you were worthy of meeting their parents.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpios are very mysterious individuals who love to keep their private life private. For this reason, it could be a few years before you meet their parents. Not only that, but Garbis warns there’s a chance you might never meet them at all. Don’t worry, this has nothing to do with you — Scorpios have a hard time letting people into their lives, so their hesitancy to mix their family with their personal relationships is just their way of protecting themselves, per the expert. Before you write off the water sign completely, you should know scorpions are loyal partners who value commitment — you just have to be patient with them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a sign that’s always on the go, Sagittarians move fast. As a result, the fire sign won’t hesitate to bring you around their parents as soon as possible. But be warned: this step may not mean as much to them as it does to you. Sagittarians struggle with commitment, so it’s important not to mistake an invite to dinner for a long-term relationship. In fact, introducing you to the fam might be Sag’s way of getting their siblings’ approval before they decide to move forward with you, according to Garbis.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Practical Capricorn knows meeting the parents is a big step, which is why they want to make sure you’re a keeper before bringing their family into the mix. According to Garbis, this could take about six months, though the earth sign will likely talk openly about you to their relatives before then.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aquarians can be unpredictable at times, so it’s hard to gauge exactly when they’ll feel comfortable introducing you to their loved ones. Regardless of when it happens, you can expect the meeting to be at a lowkey event like a family barbecue, per Garbis.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Despite having a tendency to fall in love quickly, don’t expect to meet your Pisces partner’s grandparents just as fast. The loving water sign needs to know where you stand before taking such a big step, and will likely wait until they feel like the relationship is going somewhere before they bring you home. Garbis suspects this could take anywhere between a few weeks and a few months.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer