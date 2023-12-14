You know the relationship is getting serious when your partner wants to introduce you to their parents. It’s a huge milestone (one that you don’t want to mess up), but you also don’t want to come across like you’re trying too hard.

Unless, of course, you have one of these four zodiac signs in your birth chart, in which case you’re bound to make a great first impression with your partner’s parents. So take a deep breath and throw those conversation starters in the trash, because they’re going to love you.

Let’s face it: You could be the most confident person in the room, and you’d still overthink every little comment and facial expression your in-laws make when meeting them for the first time. But if you’re one of these four signs, there’s no need to overanalyze your interactions. With your alluring aura and hospitable personality, it’s only a matter of time before they’re adding you to the family group chat.

Of course, just because your zodiac isn’t on this list doesn’t mean you’re doomed to embarrass yourself at family dinner — it just means you aren’t as naturally gifted at charming the ‘rents as these placements. But maybe with a little help from your most outgoing friends, you’ll be winning the table over in no time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a grounded earth sign, you can always count on a Taurus to be calm, cool, and collected when meeting the ‘rents. Plus, because Taureans are known for their stable sensibilities, your folks will surely pick up on how good you are for each other, and that’s all you can ask for.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a sign that’s obsessed with cooking, Cancers are sure to score major points with the parents as soon as they walk through the door with a jar of homemade tomato sauce or a handful of freshly-picked veggies from their garden. At the dinner table, you can expect the sensitive water sign to open up about their feelings for their partner, and as the matriarch of the zodiac, it’s all but guaranteed your mom and your other half will become fast friends. But the most impressive part of the night will be when your partner offers to clean up afterwards because if there’s one thing parents love, it’s helping around the house.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgos are all about perfection, so it’s pretty much a given that they’ll go above and beyond to make sure their introduction to your parents goes smoothly. Lucky for the earth sign, their efforts won’t go unnoticed. Your folks will be so impressed by the fancy dinner spread, the delicious homemade meal, and the tidiness of the home that they’ll never want to leave.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you know a Libra, you know their first impression skills are unmatched. Not only are they some of the most captivating people you’ll ever meet, but as a flirty air sign, they know how to turn the charm up to 100. When presented with the challenge of meeting the parents for the first time, Libras rise to the occasion with ease, grace, and elegance. And if the dynamic starts to shift, the balance-oriented sign won’t hesitate to take on the role of the peacemaker. It’ll be like they’re already part of the fam.