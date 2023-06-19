Each Zodiac Sign Has A Go-To Road Trip Snack — Here's Yours

Summer is basically here, which means you’re probably gearing up to take a trip down to the beach or unwind away from it all by the lake. The only thing standing in your way is a few (long) hours in a car, but a good road trip snack can help you make the most of your journey. Believe it or not, each zodiac sign has a road trip snack that perfectly matches their vibe, so before you hit the road, make sure your car is loaded with the treat that pairs best with your sun sign.

Everyone knows no road trip is complete without the perfect snack. But there’s a lot more thought that goes into picking a snack for the drive than you’d think. If your sign has a reputation for being energetic, you’ll likely choose a treat that’s just as fiery as you are. If your sign is known for taking care of others, you’re probably going to select a snack that everyone can share. And if you’re a natural-born adventurer, your refreshment of choice will be anything but basic. Here, astrologer Catherine Gerdes shares which snack best represents each zodiac sign based on their personality traits and preferences, so you can prep the car with goodies that fit your fellow road trippers’ birth charts.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Ferrara Candy Shop Aries are fire signs through and through, so of course they’re going to choose a snack that has some kick. For that reason, Gerdes believes Red Hots or Fireballs will keep the cardinal sign content as they watch the landscape change around them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Julie Marie Craig/Moment/Getty Images As a spring zodiac sign, Taureans are drawn to fruit-based snacks that are reminiscent of their season, particularly those in the “cookie or cake category,” Gerdes shares. Because of this, the astrologer posits that the earth sign will likely pack some “strawberry shortcake treats or raspberry thumbprint cookies” before hitting the road.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Jordan Lye/Moment/Getty Images Mystery-flavored snacks will always catch a Gemini’s eye, but because those can be hard to come by, the air sign will settle for “something with a variety of tastes found in one pack, like Skittles or trail mix,” per Gerdes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Dragos Rusu / 500px/500px/Getty Images If you’re planning a road trip with a Cancer, be prepared for them to ask if you want a bite of their treat more times than you can count. That’s because as the nurturers of the zodiac, Cancers want everyone to be taken care of. As a result, the water sign will always choose a snack that has enough to go around for everyone. “To ensure everyone is content, they're likely to choose something sweet and salty,” says Gerdes. Sounds like a chocolate-covered pretzel may be in your future — or two, or three.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Dragos Rusu / 500px/500px/Getty Images Leos like to live in the now, which is why their go-to road trip snack may vary. Per Gerdes, it all depends on what they’re craving at the moment, though fast food or soft pretzels are definite possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Olivia Malaeru / 500px/500px/Getty Images Virgos are all about perfection, which means they need a snack that’ll make as little mess as possible. In that case, mini crackers like Ritz or Cheez-Itz should suffice, but don’t be surprised if they inspect their seat for crumbs later.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Nicolae Toma / 500px/500px/Getty Images Let’s face it: tensions can get pretty high during a long car ride. But Libras want nothing more than to be surrounded by peace and harmony, which is why you can count on the air sign to pack a snack that everyone can enjoy. And because Libra is ruled by Venus, Gerdes shares the cardinal sign is likely to gravitate to something “more sugary,” like candy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Oleg Breslavtsev/Moment/Getty Images Before they can even think about snacking, Scorpios need their daily cup of coffee. Once they have some caffeine in their systems, “they're likely to find a snack that others might find polarizing, like licorice or sour straws,” Gerdes explains.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Nicolae Toma / 500px/500px/Getty Images Sagittarians are always up for an adventure, which means they take their road trips — and their road trip snacks — very seriously. “For this thrill-seeker, their snack of choice has a fun component to it, like a chocolate candy with something in the center to discover or a treat they've never seen,” says Gerdes. Because Sagittarians are always on the go, they need something that’ll help keep their energy levels up as well. Don’t be surprised if the fire sign pairs its fun snack with a more substantial bite, like a burger or a hot dog.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Stefano gallorini / 500px/500px/Getty Images When it comes to road trips, you can expect to find a Capricorn behind the wheel almost every time. For that reason, the earth sign requires a bite that doesn’t get in the way of navigating the car, like a granola or protein bar. With these treats, they can grip onto their snack without letting go of the wheel, and their hands won’t get all sticky or greasy, either.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) CatLane/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images As the humanitarians of the zodiac, Aquarians are always going to opt for a treat that has a “philanthropic component” like Girl Scout Cookies or gravitate towards a brand that donates its proceeds to a good cause, per Gerdes.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) KathyDewar/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Pisces are known for being real sweethearts, so it’s only right the water sign chooses a snack as sweet as they are, like Swedish Fish or Sour Patch Kids, per Gerdes. Maybe Pisces and Libra can trade their candies for even more sugary goodness.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer