The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Make Their Biggest Dreams Come True

How many times have you written something on a bucket list or added it to your vision board only to forget about it a few weeks later? It’s easy to get excited about big plans and long-term goals, but it can be tricky to actually follow through.

As you start working towards your next goal, you might lose interest or decide it’s going to take too much effort, and just like that, you switch directions — or give up entirely. While it’s totally OK to have a change of heart, many people keep pushing until they turn their dreams into reality. They might start to lose steam or have moments of doubt, but they inevitably bring the vision to life.

When it comes to astrology, certain zodiac signs are almost guaranteed to reach their long-term goals, and it has a lot to do with their built-in focus, persistence, and determination. Once they picture themselves in a corner office, they won’t stop until they’re sipping coffee and sending emails at their very own desk.

Their ability to get things done often applies to their career, but it also helps them in other areas of life. If they want to travel to Europe, they’ll happily save money for years to make sure it happens. If they daydream about having a loving, long-term partner, they’ll scroll the apps every night until they find The One. Here, the three zodiac signs that always achieve their dreams.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

To achieve a long-term goal, you have to be patient and persistent, and that describes Taurus to a T. As an earth sign, they have exactly the right kind of personality to keep pushing towards their dream.

While other signs, like impulsive Aries or excitable Gemini, are likely to change their goals on a whim, Taurus tends to be laser-focused — even when they know it’ll take them years to get where they want to go. Once something’s in their head, they literally can’t forget it.

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and luxury, many Tauruses are on a mission to upgrade their lifestyle, and that helps fuel their determination. Since they want the best for themselves, they aren’t afraid to make an extra effort to upgrade their job or switch careers.

Instead of settling into a rut, they’ll work hard until the day finally comes when they wake up, look around, and officially like what they see. Their determination fuels their career and also explains why so many Tauruses reach major milestones when they put their mind to it.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

Scorpios have a certain type of intensity that truly works in their favor when it comes to achieving long-term goals. Once they make a promise to themselves, they aren’t going to break it.

As a sensitive water sign, they can get attached to an idea, and often feel bad if they don’t see it through to fruition. They’ll think about the younger version of themselves who really wanted to become a doctor, and it’ll inspire them to keep pushing — even when they’re hopelessly tired or burnt out.

Many Scorpios also run on pure spite. As a sign ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation and obsession, they might chase down a goal just to prove someone wrong. If their ex didn’t think they could become an artist, they won’t stop until they’ve filled a gallery.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18)

Like Taurus, Capricorn is another earth sign that’s teeming with hardworking energy. While their friends are out messing around and making mistakes, a Capricorn will be at home polishing and perfecting a step-by-step plan to reach their dreams.

As a sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure, it’s easy for them to break big goals down into smaller, more achievable chunks, and that’s part of what keeps them motivated and on track. Instead of getting overwhelmed or giving up, they understand that long-term goals are just that: long-term.

Whether they’re going back to school, working their way up the corporate ladder, or switching careers entirely, they wake up every morning, pour themselves a strong cup of coffee, and get back to the grind.

For Capricorn, it’s actually comforting to have something to work towards, which is also true of dream vacations, big weddings, etc. If they’ve always wanted to go to Australia, for example, they’ll put it on their vision board, save money, and eventually make it happen. As soon as they see the Sydney Opera House IRL, they’ll choose another long-term goal and start the process all over again.