If someone is being rude to you in a group chat or you find yourself at the center of a misunderstanding at a party, there are a few zodiac signs you can always count on to have your back. They’re the ones who know how to win an argument, whether it’s through wit, charm, confidence — or all of the above.

These zodiac signs have a special set of skills that almost guarantees they’ll come out on top during a dispute. According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, someone with a lot of fire sign energy in their birth chart will likely have the confidence needed to stand up for themselves and all of their friends.

To win an argument you have to be willing to boldly make a point without backing down, and that’s where fire signs truly shine. That said, there are plenty of other ways to diffuse a situation. A water sign would analyze your opponent’s argument and look for ways to poke holes in their point, while an air sign might look for a way to make everyone laugh — and just like that the argument’s old news.

Below, the three zodiac signs you want on your side during an argument, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Olga Pankova/Moment/Getty Images

If you’re ever in the middle of a texting fight with your partner, the best thing you can do is hand your phone to an Aries and let them take the wheel. And the same is true if you ever find yourself in a tiff with a stranger in public.

As a fiery Mars-ruled sign, Aries isn’t afraid to say what needs to be said. They also have energy to spare, so they’ll gladly go back and forth with someone for an hour. Their relentless approach to winning an argument often makes the other person back down.

“Plus, they’re super quick thinkers and always ready with a sharp comeback,” says Bell. “They’re straight-up warriors and will charge in with confidence.” Aries is also good at rallying the troops and getting people on their side. If someone dares to argue with you, soon everyone within a one-mile radius will be rooting for you to win.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Amber N Ford/E+/Getty Images

When an argument erupts, Libras immediately turn into the ultimate diplomats. “With their killer communication skills, they can articulate their point in smoothly, all without losing their cool,” says Bell. A Libra will stand up and raise their voice and everyone turn and listen.

As an air sign represented by the scales, they’ll want to hear both sides of a story. They’ll listen to the opponent in a balanced way, but they’ll also keep a mental note of all the points they’re trying to make. If they see one tiny flaw in their argument, that’s when they’ll pounce.

As a loving Venus-ruled sign, they hate to see their friends feuding at a party or their bestie getting bashed in a comments section. They’ll rush to the rescue to make sure you’re OK, and they’ll stick up for you no matter what.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Catherine Costa/E+/Getty Images

Arguing with a Scorpio is pretty much impossible. Right when you think you’ve made a good point, they’ll swoop in with a counterpoint, sort of like they’re playing 3-D chess. This Mars and Pluto-ruled sign has a keen eye for details, says Bell, and they’re also not afraid to dig deep. And that’s why you’ll want them on your side during an argument.

“Their strategic and intuitive mind means they can anticipate their opponent’s moves and counter them effectively,” she says. “Having a Scorpio on your team means you’ve got someone who’s in it to win it, and their loyalty ensures they’ll stick by you no matter how heated things get.”

Scorpios also have a stinging tail. They’ll lie low and observe during an argument, and then they’ll step out and land a zinger that shuts the fight down. This sensitive water sign’s goal is to end an argument ASAP so everyone can get back to getting along.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of Cosmic Fusion