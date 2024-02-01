Trust These 3 Zodiac Signs To Help You Come Up With A Great Comeback

A lot goes into crafting the perfect comeback. You have to be witty, you have to think fast, and you have to be willing to throw a little shade. For certain zodiac signs, these traits were bestowed upon them from the stars, so you know they’re always going to fire off the world’s greatest zingers.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the zodiac signs with the best comebacks tend to have these things in common. There’s the wit, the sass, and the ability to think on their feet, and yet they all clap back for completely differently reasons.

Some zodiac signs dish out comebacks in an effort to stand up for themselves. If they perceive that someone is being rude, they aren’t afraid to return that same energy with a few choice phrases. Meanwhile, some folks are good at comebacks because it’s the perfect excuse to make others laugh. They store up quips like a five-minute comedy bit and are always on the lookout for an excuse to share their snarkiest observations.

Then there are the ones who race to the rescue of the people they care about. Their comebacks are meant as a shield to protect someone who’s being picked on, so they’ll throw out witty retorts as a way to shut a bully down. According to Garbis, these motivating factors all stem from a sign’s ruling planet, as well as their element, which can dictate their wit and sass.

Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs with the best comebacks.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Gemini is naturally blessed with a treasure trove of sassy comebacks. They’re quick-witted and very clever, says Garbis, so they always seem to have the perfect response to snide remarks and rude comments.

Whether they’re defending themselves, a friend, or simply clapping back at someone who thinks they’re being funny, you’ll never find a Gemini at a loss for words.

They’re always the first to speak up when there’s tension in the air, too. Geminis possess the ability to diffuse tricky or sticky situations with a perfectly-timed quip.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You can always count on a Leo to deliver the snappiest one-liners. “They are sassy and witty and know exactly what to say in any situation,” says Garbis, and it’s thanks in part to the fact that they’re ruled by the blazing sun.

Add in the fact they’re a fire sign, and it means a Leo will be quick to stand up for themselves. If anyone is rude or offensive, they’ll immediately put them in their place with a barrage of comebacks.

They aren’t afraid of confrontation, either, which is crucial when you’re slinging zingers. “They can go back and forth with someone for ages,” says Garbis, without ever running out of things to say.

A Leo’s goal is to not only win an argument but to make everyone around them laugh in the process.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you’re in the middle of an argument with someone and don’t know what to say, hand your phone to your loyal Scorpio bestie and watch as they instantly craft a perfectly biting response.

According to Garbis, Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet of secrets and hidden meanings, so they’re gifted with the ability to see right to someone’s core. Combine that with their stinging scorpion tail, and it means they can zero in on a person’s deepest insecurities for a comeback that truly packs a punch.

While they’re not as quick to stand up for themselves — they are a sensitive water sign, after all — they have plenty of comebacks stored up and ready to go at a moment’s notice, should anyone ever push them over the edge.

