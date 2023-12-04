The 3 Zodiac Signs That Don't Want To Grow Up

It doesn’t matter how old they get — some people will always want to hang onto their youthful energy in every way possible, and it can have a ripple effect on where they live, what they like to do, and even the types of jobs they take.

For the zodiac signs that don’t want to grow up, it means they find nothing worse than the idea of owning a house, sitting at a desk job, or hosting a dinner party with (shudder) classical music playing in the background. They prefer to avoid anything that seems too adult in favor of fun hobbies instead.

Ten times out of 10, you’ll catch them having a good time just like they did when they were a teen. They’ll choose concerts over quiet nights in, melty pizza slices over charcuterie boards, and band T-shirts over white button-ups — because that’s just who they are.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, a zodiac sign’s modality can impact how they feel about growing up. Mutable signs tend to be energetic and all over the place, she tells Bustle, and that can affect how they run their lives and what they enjoy doing.

Of course, this isn’t to say that “real” grown-ups don’t have fun or that the youthful zodiac signs are somehow more immature. It’s just that certain signs are 20- or 30-something teens, as the TikTokers say. Below, an astrologer shares the three zodiac signs that don’t want to grow up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Eleganza/E+/Getty Images

A Gemini is like a big kid in an adult body. According to Garbis, they hate doing chores and are a little bit messy and kid-like in everything they do, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

While other zodiac signs eventually fall into a more adult routine, Gemini bemoans the 40-hour work week, hates buying toothpaste and other toiletries, and big-time regrets wishing away their childhood.

According to Garbis, this air sign is extra nostalgic, too, which means they like to watch the same movies and listen to the same bands that they loved as a teen. They also quite literally hang onto everything from that era, like old T-shirts and yearbooks.

“They keep all of their old friends, too,” she says, as it helps them feel young. Instead of going on proper vacations, they might hang onto youthful traditions like a yearly camping trip complete with s’mores and bonfire stories.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images

As big-time haters of change, Cancer despises the idea of growing up and getting older. According to Garbis, they fall in love with each era of their life and then want to hang onto it forever, and that especially pertains to their teens and early 20s.

This water sign also digs their heels in when it comes to adulting, says Garbis. They don’t like the idea of buying a home where they’ll have to mow a lawn or fix a roof, and they’ll skip owning a car if they can. They prefer a lifestyle that’s as chill and low-maintenance as possible.

These traits also affect Cancer’s job preferences. Instead of getting a desk job, this sign prefers gigs that come and go so that they can easily change what they’re doing depending on their mood. While it works perfectly for them, it’s often viewed as a sign that they don’t want to grow up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

MelkiNimages/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius has perpetual kid energy thanks to the way they joke around and play pranks on everyone they know, says Garbis. This mutable fire sign will also seek out fun, child-like experiences whenever possible.

According to Garbis, they live for amusement parks and carnivals, and they have to leave with cotton candy and the biggest stuffed animal available. They aren’t afraid to frolic in a park, ride a bike, or swing on a swingset, either. If it’s fun, they’ll do it without hesitation.

The older they get, the more Sag can tap into their inner child, says Garbis, so they’ve also been known to partake in the type of hobbies they loved as a kid. Catch them rollerblading, drawing, and putting together interesting mismatched outfits. They may not want to grow up, but you can bet they’re having more fun than ever.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer