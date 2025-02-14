These 3 Zodiac Signs Always Go MIA In The Group Chat

It doesn’t seem to matter if a friend group has two people or 10 — there will always be one person who is slightly flakier than the others. They’re the last to answer texts, they don’t always make it to get-togethers, and sometimes they even disappear for large swaths of time.

In many cases, this behavior would be annoying, but when you have a pal who tends to ghost the friend group, it sort of becomes part of their lore. What are they doing? Where are they now? This is especially true if you take astrology into account. Of course they’re going to be tough to track down. They’re an Aquarius.

While multiple factors contribute to someone being elusive in social settings, someone’s birth chart definitely plays a role. If they have a lot of air or water signs to their name, they might forget to check their phone or need a break after a loud party. Cue the radio silence.

While some fire signs live to be the center of attention in their friend group, and many earth signs are way too responsible and dedicated to leave their friends on read, others can be tough to get ahold of — and some might even slip away on purpose. Here are the three zodiac signs most likely to ghost the friend group.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

Scorpios are very tapped into vibes and energy. If this emotional water sign senses something off in a friend group, they’ll recede into the distance until everything simmers down, just like a scorpion hiding under a rock. They might ghost after a tense convo or when the group chat gets too chaotic — and can you really blame them?

As a sign ruled by transformational Pluto, Scorpios also like to disappear for a little “me time” when they need to get refocused or recentered. Instead of prioritizing their social life, they’ll go dark as they work on themselves or sort through a problem, and it often means you won’t hear from them for a month.

As the fiercest member of the water signs, a Scorpio might also skedaddle if their feelings get hurt. If anyone in the friend group makes them feel unwelcome or misunderstood, they’ll turn on DND to teach everyone a lesson. To get them to come back, you might have to reach out personally.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Luka Jankovic/E+/Getty Images

If a Sagittarius is ghosting your friend group, it’s likely because they’re distracted by their latest adventure. As a sign that loves to learn and gain new experiences, they might be busy studying something that’s just caught their eye or be far away on a trip.

If you can’t find your Sag bestie, they could be in Asia or Europe or on the other side of the country in a random hostel. They might also be camping — and no, they won’t remember to tell you where they’re going. This sign is ruled by expansive Jupiter, which means they follow their whims, and they have a lot of luck doing so. Their lives seem to unfold before them like magic, which is why they’ve never really needed to rely on anyone else.

Unlike their fellow fire signs Leo and Aries, Sagittarians are quite happy to be independent. While they will happily show up to a party, they’ll also exit early without telling anyone. One minute they’re there, and the next they’re gone. It’s a quirk that makes them even more lovable.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

Olga Pankova/Moment/Getty Images

Aquarians are notorious for ghosting their friends. While they appreciate connection and community, they like it on their terms. If they aren’t in the mood to text, they won’t. If they don’t want to be at a party, they’ll leave. You get the idea.

While this behavior isn’t for everyone — some people will 100% ghost them right back — they tend to have a solid group of pals who understand when their Aquarian needs some space. As an air sign ruled by individualistic and unpredictable Uranus, this sign likes to carve their own path. It sometimes means they’ll lie low for a while or focus on their latest interests.

People with Aquarian placements can also be forgetful or aloof regarding plans. They might forget you have brunch scheduled for noon on Sunday or fail to hit send when they’re texting back. While these signs may not ghost a friend group forever, they are definitely the hardest to track down.