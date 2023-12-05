If you’ve always felt like you’re a good judge of character, then you might have to thank your zodiac sign for that. While anyone can learn to pick up on someone’s vibe and intentions, this ability comes even more naturally to certain members of the zodiac — almost like a superpower.

Similar to the zodiac signs that are good at reading what people are thinking, the signs that are a good judge of character are able to peek behind the proverbial curtain to get a sense of someone’s morals. There’s a touch of empath-level, intuitive-type stuff going on, as well as plain old logic that allows you to notice deeper meanings in someone’s words and actions.

In astrology, your ruling planet plays a major role in the strength of this ability. If your sign is ruled by one of the far-away celestial bodies, like Saturn or Pluto, then you’re way more likely to have a wide lens when it comes to looking at the world around you, says astrologer Stina Garbis. “The outer planets tend to see the big picture better than the inner planets,” she tells Bustle.

Keep scrolling below for the three zodiac signs that are the best judges of character.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

As an air sign represented by the scales, Libra tends to keep an eye out for balance, and that means they’ve always been good at noticing right away when someone is acting fishy. “This sign basically has a built-in lie detector,” says Garbis. “They can tell when someone is reasonable and good, or when they’re a bad egg.”

It’s why Libra is often referred to as the judge of the zodiac. “They hold the scales and they’re a good adjudicator of who they should be in alliance with and who they should avoid,” says Garbis. It makes them really good at selecting friends and partners as well as the best people to work with on group projects.

This skill also kicks in when Libra meets new people. Within seconds, they’ll get a little inkling about someone’s character — and they’re always right.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Portra/E+/Getty Images

Scorpio can detect someone’s true character even when that person is trying extra hard to be sneaky or act a certain way. According to Garbis, it’s because they’re ruled by Pluto, which means they’re able to dig beneath the surface and see the deeper meanings in everyone’s words and actions.

A Scorpio has a knack for picking up energies. There have been countless moments in life when they’ve met someone that everyone else seemed to love, but they felt like something wasn’t quite right — and that’s just their intuition picking up on someone’s true character.

They’re also good at using this skill in reverse. As a water sign who’s in touch with their emotions, Scorpio can see through to someone’s shiny inner personality — even when it’s hidden by anxiety or low self-confidence. It’s why they’re always besties with the underdogs that nobody else seems to like or understand.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Dejan Marjanovic/E+/Getty Images

Ruled by Saturn, Capricorn is another sign that easily takes in information and can decipher someone’s true character. They can tell what people are thinking from the moment they shake someone’s hand.

As an earth sign, they like to apply this skill to their professional life. According to Garbis, Capricorns can tell when someone has potential in a career field or as a business partner — or if they’re going to waste their time.

They’re also good at surrounding themselves with caring friends, sweet family members, and honest and loving partners. If someone isn’t a good match for them, they aren’t afraid to cut them off to protect their peace.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer