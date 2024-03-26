These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Loan Money To Friends

It’s one thing to lend a friend five bucks when they forgot their wallet, but certain zodiac signs will also go above and beyond when loaning more substantial sums of money. These are the pals who will spot you for dinner and the ones who will save you when you’re in a financial jam.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, certain zodiac signs are naturally generous with their money and just as eager to help out. Some signs are notorious for keeping a tight grip on their money, but other zodiac signs freely lend cash to whoever might need it, especially their close friends.

It’s easy for some zodiac signs to be generous because they are quite literally rich, says Garbis. Certain signs put their finances at the forefront of their lives, which often means they have a lot of extra cash in their savings account. They invest — quite literally — into building this type of stability for themselves, and it means they’re in a good place to start helping others.

Meanwhile, other signs may not have much in the bank, and yet they’ll still find a way to loan money to a friend. They’ll crack open their wallet to pull out their last crinkled $20 bill and will completely trust you to pay them back. They want to support their besties, and they do it all without asking questions to avoid straining your relationship.

Below, the three zodiac signs who will always loan money to friends, according to an astrologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

mixetto/E+/Getty Images

It’s almost a rule in astrology that a Taurus will have extra money lying around. They’re extremely savvy, so they know how to save and invest. And to put it bluntly, many end up super rich, says Garbis.

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and luxury, Taurus will definitely spend a lot on themselves, especially when it comes to food, clothes, and decor. They also have a good heart, which means they’re willing to help others.

According to Garbis, this earth sign will loan money to a friend, often without asking questions. “They don’t need to hear your story, and you definitely won’t have to beg,” she says. “If they know you’re struggling, they’ll help in an anonymous sort of way.”

They also won’t hesitate to send big checks. “This is the sign that can lend you a life-changing amount of money, like thousands of dollars, so you can start a business, or get a car, or help with a deposit on a place to live,” says Garbis. Though you really will have to pay them back.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Nikola Stojadinovic/E+/Getty Images

“Leo, with their sun ruler, may be one of the most generous signs out there,” says Garbis. They’ll gladly spot you ten bucks at the bar or treat you to dinner, and they’ll also loan you more substantial amounts of dough if need be.

As a fire sign that loves to race to the rescue, a Leo will always try to go above and beyond. They’ve been known to loan a substantial amount of money to their family, partners, and close friends. If they have the extra cash, they’ll gladly fork it over.

Not only does it boost their ego to know they saved the day, but they also genuinely want to make sure everyone around them is happy. They can’t stand to see anyone struggle, especially if they have the means to help.

That said, a Leo will want some recognition for their good deed. While they might keep their assistance on the DL in the moment — like when they’re spotting you for drink in front of a big group of friends — they will appreciate a pat on the back in private. As Garbis says, “If Leo lends you money, it would be good to follow up with some sort of thank you text.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Rapeepong Puttakumwong/Moment/Getty Images

A Sagittarius could have two dollars to their name, but according to Garbis, they’ll still find a way to send money to a friend. Before you even have to ask, they’ll already have their phone out and ready to send a Venmo.

This fire sign has a unique relationship to money, which makes them incredibly generous. “Instead of saving, they believe that money is meant to be circulated,” she says. “They think that if you’re free with your cash, it will always come back to you, and you’ll always have what you need.”

This is likely related to their ruling planet, Jupiter, which represents expansiveness, abundance, luck, and generosity. While they’re quick to lend money they’re also happy to help their friends in other ways. If a Sagittarius doesn’t have much in their checking account, they’ll keep an eye out for ways to perform random acts of kindness, as a way to show support.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer