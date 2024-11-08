What Kind Of Holiday Party Guest You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The holidays are right around the corner, and that means your calendar is likely filling up with parties and gatherings, whether it’s a festive Friendsgiving, a big family reunion, a Christmas get-together, a Hanukkah celebration, or all of the above.

Depending on your zodiac sign, you might look forward to these parties because they give you a place to share stories, show off homemade desserts, or dance till the host (lovingly) kicks you out at 2 a.m. Or, you might be someone who plans to slip in and enjoy the ambience in a more peaceful, observant kind of way.

The vibe you bring to the function could stem from your zodiac sign’s ruling planet, which shapes your personality and core traits, or your element, which could impact your energy level, motivations, and communication style. Are you a talker? A mingler? Or someone who immediately looks for a dog to pet?

Everyone has a different party personality, and a good gathering needs all types to feel fun and balanced, so it’s all welcome. Keep scrolling to find yours below.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) SolStock/E+/Getty Images The Organizer If a party is happening, it’s likely because someone with Aries placements planned it. As the go-getter of the zodiac, you’re often the one responsible for bringing people together, whether you’re gathering a group for Friendsgiving or wrangling distant cousins for Christmas. Aries is a fire sign, as well as the first sign of the zodiac year, which means you like to take initiative and make things happen. Once you get to the party, though, all bets are off. That’s when you turn into the dancer, the over-sharer, and the one having the best time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images The Helper Does the host have last-minute decorations that need to go up? Or a dessert in the oven? As a Taurus, you’ll be happy to tend to it all while everyone else has fun. Thanks to your Venus ruler, you have an eye for making get-togethers as cozy as possible, and you don’t mind lending your services. Put on an apron — you won’t want to mess up your designer ‘fit — find a job to do, and you’ll have the best time. Once everyone’s settled, welcomed, and with drink in hand, that’s when you’ll truly mellow out and enjoy the evening.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Daniel Llao Calvet/Moment/Getty Images The Storyteller There’s never a dull moment with a Gemini at the table. You keep the party lively with your whimsical, fun, air sign energy, and you also know how to spin a yarn thanks to your chatty Mercury ruler. If it seems like the convo is dying at dinner or one person is talking a little too much about politics, you know how to swoop in and save the day with an entertaining story.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Nikada/E+/Getty Images The Foodie As soon as you get invited to a party, you immediately want to know what you can contribute to the menu. Does the host need drinks? Snacks? A side dish? As a Cancer, you feel driven to help out. Your sign’s love language is to care for people, and so that’s the role you tend to take on in most situations. Your nurturing moon ruler makes it easy for you to remember everyone’s allergies, favorite foods, and go-to desserts, so you shop and cook with them all in mind. When you arrive — always with tons of bags in tow — you immediately commandeer the kitchen and make it your mission to feed everyone throughout the night.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images The Center Of Attention No party is complete without a Leo in attendance. As a fire sign, you bring a wave of energy wherever you go, and it’s what makes you one of the memorable guests — an honor you wear proudly. As a generous, fun-loving, sun-ruled sign, you’ve been known to burst through the door and shower the host with gifts and bottles of wine. Then you’ll proceed to hold the room’s attention as you tell tales ‘til midnight.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) milan2099/E+/Getty Images The One Cleaning Up It doesn’t matter what anyone says or how much they protest — as a Virgo, you’re always going to pitch in. You’ll clear the table after Thanksgiving, load the dishwasher while everyone else is having dessert, or walk around a New Year’s party with a recycling bin for cans. A Mercury-ruled earth sign, you simply aren’t able to sit still and relax. In fact, Virgos find it more enjoyable to have something to do. It’s your way of giving back to the party host, and it’s also a nice excuse to snag a little alone time in the kitchen.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) da-kuk/E+/Getty Images The Photographer As a Venus-ruled sign, Libras have an eye for photography. You can spot a beautiful moment as it’s happening, like when your mom pulls a steamy pie out of the oven or when your best friend’s face is perfectly lit by holiday candles. You’ll whip out your phone, snap a million pics, and then send everyone an album the next day. As air signs, Libras have the energy to flit from one circle to the next. You always seem to know everyone at the party. And if you don’t, you’ll quickly become someone’s new best friend.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Caia Image/Collection Mix: Subjects/Getty Images The Animal Lover Relationship-oriented Scorpios love to be invited to holiday parties, but you don’t always have the social battery to stay fully engaged the entire time. As an intuitive water sign, you tend to absorb the mood in the room, kind of like an emotional sponge, and that means you need to occasionally sneak away to reset. As soon as you can wriggle out of a convo, your favorite thing is to find the nearest dog or cat and give them your undivided attention. Snuggling with a puppy provides you with a much-needed break before you jump back into the action.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) fotostorm/E+/Getty Images The Social Butterfly If anyone’s going to start a game of Uno, flip cup, or beer pong, it’s Sagittarius. This fire sign has the charm to get everyone talking at dinner, as well as the camp counselor energy that has everyone up and singing karaoke late into the night. As a thoughtful, Jupiter-ruled Sagittarian, you like to socialize and talk, but you also love to have a good time. It’s why you so easily thrive in any situation, whether it’s a raucous, drunken Friendsgiving or a quiet family get-together. There won’t be a moment of awkward silence with you at the table — or a moment of peace.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images The Mixologist As a Capricorn, you vividly remember how boring the drinks were at previous holiday parties, and that’s why you vowed to make sure they were better this year. You’re more than happy to show up with everything needed to make an amazing beverage. Either that, or you’ll take over the host’s bar cart. Earth signs enjoy having a job for the night, especially one that’ll earn high praise, which is why you like to design the beverage offerings yourself. Chances are you’ll go above and beyond when it comes to the details. Think cute straws, the ideal drink-to-ice ratio, and the perfect glass.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) LPETTET/E+/Getty Images The One Taking A Break Aquarians have been known to steal away at parties when things get too chaotic. When you aren’t leaving early, you can often be found on the back porch breathing in the cold night air or in a quiet spare room. While community-minded Aquarians do enjoy a good party, you also have an independent streak that tends to kick in halfway through the night, especially if you happen to butt heads with a family member. After a clash, you might offer to pop out to get ice so you can take a break.