There are no other friends like the ones you make in the bathroom during a night out. The space amongst the stalls is like a sacred refuge away from the crowds and loud music, and it often turns into a mini party all its own. A bar bathroom — with its rows of mirrors and sinks — is where you go to reset and refresh, and it’s also where certain zodiac signs thrive and socialize.

While some signs will want to get in, do their thing, wash their hands, and get out, others are 100% down to linger in the bathroom and make friends, especially after they’ve had a few margaritas. All it takes is one “oh my god, I love your outfit” to get a friendship going, and before you know it you’re laughing, getting lip gloss recommendations, and swapping Instagram handles.

What really bonds the girlies, though, is a hint of drama. If you run into the bathroom after a bad date, certain zodiac signs will rush to the rescue and make sure you’re OK. They’ll swoop in to give you the world’s best pep talk — and then they’ll disappear into the night. These friendships don’t last long, but they mean everything in the moment.

For the three zodiac signs below, making friends in the bathroom is one of the best parts about going out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you find yourself in the bathroom with a Gemini, rest assured they will talk to you. As a chatty air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, they simply can’t help themselves when it comes to bonding with everyone they see, especially when you’re all crammed into a tiny space.

A Gemini is also a girl’s girl through and through. They’ll hand you a tampon under the bathroom stall and wipe your tears if you’re upset after a bad date. Even though you only met five minutes ago, they’ll be as protective as your life-long pals.

Gemini subscribes to the rules of good bathroom etiquette, which means anyone who enters is automatically a friend. It’s why they’ll want to make a quick TikTok with you, take a few pics, or add you on IG. Sure, you might unfollow each other a few days later, but you’ll never forget how cool they were.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A Libra will quickly become your new bestie in the bathroom, especially if you need a hair tie, perfume, or a piece of gum. They have all you could ever want and more in their giant apothecary-sized bag, and they’re always ready to share.

This Venus-ruled sign also won’t hesitate to tell you if your hair is messed up or if your lipstick is smeared. As their new BFF, they won’t want you to go back into the club unless you’re looking your best. They might even set up shop at the sinks and turn the bathroom into a makeshift salon.

Libras are the friendliest, most welcoming members of the zodiac too, and as an air sign, they definitely have the gift of the gab. They’ll be in the bathroom with five of their closest friends and won’t hesitate to add you into the mix.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As a quick-witted fire sign, Sagittarius has been known to turn a long line for the bathroom into their own, personal standup show. They’ll crack jokes and get everyone laughing, which breaks the ice and wins them friends.

Sagittarius is also ruled by Jupiter, the lucky planet of expansion, so they’re naturally light-hearted and optimistic. They won’t complain about the long wait, but will instead use it as an opportunity to meet new people. While they thrive in bar bathrooms, they’ll also bond with you outside the porta-potties at a festival or in the locker room at the gym.

Once you start chatting, they’ll ask deep questions about yourself and your goals, and they might even have a pearl drop of wisdom to share if you open up about an ongoing problem. By the time it’s your turn to pee, it’ll feel like you’ve known each other for years.