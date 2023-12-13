While some zodiac signs are happy to plop into bed at a moment’s notice, others need to complete a 25-step wind-down ritual before they even think about catching some Zzzs — and it often starts early in the evening.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the zodiac signs with the most extensive nighttime routines tend to have aspects in their birth chart that prioritize self-care. It’s why they’re never too tired for an everything shower, and they’re always happy to do their skin care regimen, even if they get home late.

Instead of watching TV until they fall asleep, these zodiac signs can be found bustling around their homes and making sure everything’s in order. They like to clean, organize, and write to-do lists — and they won’t ever go to bed with a sink full of dishes.

For these zodiac signs, a solid pre-bed routine also helps them relax, so the sooner they can put on pajamas and light a few candles, the better. They need a few hours to wind down if they hope to get some good sleep.

Below are the three zodiac signs that live for an evening routine, according to an astrologer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Daniel de la Hoz/Moment/Getty Images

As the certified homebodies of the zodiac, Cancer wouldn’t skip their evening routine for anything. “They love to nest, so they’re the ones in pajamas right after dinner,” says Garbis. Come 5 p.m., the candles are on, the lights are down low, and they’re officially in for the night.

As a water sign, Cancer needs to stay in touch with themselves, which is why they like to set up their routine like a spa retreat. They’ll put on a luxurious face mask and then take the time to journal and reflect on their day, usually while sipping some calming tea.

According to Garbis, Cancer won’t go to bed until they’ve fully shut down their home, sort of like a closing shift at a restaurant. They need to clean the kitchen, fold their blankets, and make sure everything is in its place. The routine can take hours, but they love how it makes them feel.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Galina Zhigalova/Moment/Getty Images

Leo has one of the lengthiest routines of the zodiac, and it revolves around all things beauty and wellness. As a fire sign, “they love to look good and feel good,” says Garbis. Once they enter the bathroom, you won’t see them again for at least three hours, at which point they’ll emerge fully covered in serums and oils.

When they aren’t looking in the mirror, you can find a Leo on the couch with an infrared face mask on. They’ll multi-task, too. While their skin is getting a treatment, Leo will go through their calendar and cross reference everything that they have to do the following day. (If they skip this step, they won’t be able to sleep.)

Once they’re feeling tired, that’s when they’ll start the process of setting up their space for the ultimate rest. They’ll turn on a humidifier, spritz their pillow with lavender spray, and pop a melatonin. It’s all in the name of getting eight perfect hours of beauty sleep.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Rockaa/E+/Getty Images

Virgo has their nighttime routine down to a science, but that doesn’t mean it’s fast. As Garbis says, they love a nesting ritual, especially one that’s extreme, so they don’t mind if it takes forever.

Once they finish work, this earth sign will cook a full meal and then spotlessly clean their kitchen before going about the rest of the evening’s activities. This usually includes throwing in a load of laundry, vacuuming (even though it’s 8 p.m.), and writing a to-do list for the following day.

Once their apartment is glimmering, that’s when they’ll take a deep breath, roll out a yoga mat, and do a 45-minute vinyasa flow. After that, they’ll squeeze in a meditation soundtrack and a journaling sesh, and then a 12-step skin care routine complete with gua sha.

When they’re squeaky clean, they’ll slip between their sheets, turn on a rain soundtrack, and go to sleep.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer