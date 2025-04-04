While many people have one book on their nightstand that they read slowly every evening, others have 10, 20, 30, or more teetering on tables, filling up shelves, and cluttering their Kindles at any given time. These are the zodiac signs with the longest to-be-read (TBR) lists, and they aren’t ashamed to say it.

Whenever they hear about a new release, they add it to their StoryGraph, race to place a pre-order, or put it on hold at their local library. The zodiac signs who love to read are also typically active on #BookTok, which means they’re constantly seeing reviews and recommendations. When everyone’s talking about a series, they’ll put it on their list, and they might be inspired to read more simply to keep up with the community.

While these members of the zodiac often like fantasy and romance, many also make a point to read the classics, like Pride and Prejudice, Beloved, and 1984. Others delve into niche genres or special interests, like psychological thrillers, history, and memoir. But one thing they all have in common is their love for a list.

In an effort to be well read, they’ll add title after title to their collection, and they’re always on the hunt for more. Ask any of the three signs listed below, and chances are they’ll have a TBR that’s a mile long.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

Viktor Cvetkovic/E+/Getty Images

Nobody loves to cozy up with a good book quite like a Taurus. As a true homebody, this earth sign takes reading very seriously. They’ll get a drink, make a snack, grab a blanket and their TBR list, and spend time choosing their next book.

Anyone with this placement likely has an impressive TBR list, as well as an equally impressive bookshelf. As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Tauruses feel connected to their novels as well as the characters in them. It’s why they can’t wait for the next installment of a series or a new release from an author they love.

Tauruses also like to recommend books to friends. If their BFF asks for a rec, they’ll pull out their list and rattle off 15 different options. This sign is known to be grounded and reliable, which means you can trust their opinion on pretty much anything.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images

When a Virgo hears about a book that sounds interesting, they’re quick to add it to their TBR list, even if they aren’t sure they’ll want to read it. They like to keep tabs on lesser-known authors and interesting genres, and it freaks them out to think they might forget about a title.

As an organized earth sign, Virgos love a list — and their TBR is no different. They use it to help them decide what to read next, as well as a way to prevent themselves from over-shopping at a bookstore. Instead of buying 10 novels all at once, they’ll add the ones they aren’t going to get to their list and save them for later.

Virgos read as a way to learn about the world, which is another reason why their TBR list is so lengthy. As a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of knowledge and curiosity, they tend to challenge themselves to finish a few books a month. Because Virgos can never get enough information, they often breeze past their goals with no effort at all.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

As a creative water sign, reading represents everything a Pisces loves. Starting a good book means they get to stay home, disappear for a few hours, and dive into a fantasy. While Virgos often read to learn about the world, Pisces read to escape it.

Pisces is ruled by mystical, idealistic Neptune, so they tend to romanticize their books, viewing each character as an actual friend. If they hear about a new novel or interesting trilogy, they’ll add it to their TBR list so it doesn’t get left out or forgotten.

Their bookshelves aren’t just full of dusty novels but actual memories and experiences that mean something to them. (Yes, they really are that poetic.) They not only have an extensive TBR list but also a collection of books they’ve already read, and it’s likely kept in an app like Bookly.

They know each book on their list has the potential to become their next fave, so they make sure it stays up-to-date. Catch them on #BookTok asking for recommendations.