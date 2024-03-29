These 3 Zodiac Signs Have The Most Rizz

While some zodiac signs are total golden retrievers, and others are complete black cats, there is another term popularized by TikTok that perfectly describes an extra sexy subset of signs — and those are the ones who have the most “rizz.”

ICYMI, if someone has rizz, it means they have an inexplicable, effortless, and seemingly endless supply of charisma and charm, and it instantly makes them the coolest person in any room. Rizz can be tough to define because it doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with classically attractive traits, like having lots of money or a jawline that appears to be chiseled out of stone. Similar to the definition of “BDE”, it’s instead a certain type of confidence that comes from knowing you have game.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, certain zodiac signs have this exact type of allure. They have a personality that instantly makes them the hottest person you know, and they’re also riddled with subtly hot — yet usually kind of quirky — habits and mannerisms that only add to their appeal.

If someone has rizz, you know they’ll make great eye contact while leaning on a door frame. They might even know how to draw you to them with a quick look from across the room.

Below, the three zodiac signs with the most rizz, according to an astrologer.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

valentinrussanov/E+/Getty Images

As a fire sign, Leo knows that they have a distracting amount of rizz whether they’re all dressed up and dancing in the club or simply walking around town in sweatpants. Some might even say a Leo is at their peak rizz when they aren’t trying at all.

According to Garbis, the extra rizz comes from their sun energy. As a sign represented by the center of the universe, it doesn’t take much for them to grab attention. “They make perfect entertainers and celebrities, but they’re also just the type of people you love to be around,” she says.

Leos have magnetic, confident, leading-role vibes that are impossible to ignore. If you hang out with a Leo for more than a minute, chances are you’ll have a crush.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Libras have more rizz than they know what to do with. And according to Garbis, it’s all thanks to their Venusian charm. As an air sign ruled by the planet of love, they never run out of interesting things to say, and they’ve also completely nailed the art of flirting.

A Libra can talk to anyone about anything without ever missing a beat or having an awkward silence, and they’ll do it all while casually making the most intense eye contact you’ve ever seen.

“Not only is it the good chat, but it’s also their general aura,” says Garbis. “This sign is known for their great sense of style as well which is a major turn-on for most people.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Milan Markovic/E+/Getty Images

Scorpios have a mysteriousness and a magnetism that instantly draws you in. According to Garbis, they often don’t even need to say anything. Instead, all of their rizz can be found in their eyes and how they hold themselves.

When this water sign walks into a room, everyone has to turn to look. Scorpios tend to have a dark and alluring energy, but then you talk to them and instantly realize they’ve got jokes, too. When combined, it gives them an extra dose of rizz.

“All of that charisma likely comes from their Pluto ruling planet, which makes it so you don’t want to leave them alone,” says Garbis. “None of their flaws seem to matter because they have a depth to them that begs you to learn more.”

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer