These 3 Zodiac Signs Have Golden Retriever Energy

When you think of a golden retriever, you think of a goofy, silly dog that always wants to jump in a pool or chase after a ball. They’re the quintessential cartoon characters of the dog world thanks to their big energy and “just happy to be here” personalities.

In the human world, there are plenty of people who give off the exact same vibe, which has been dubbed “golden retriever energy” on social media. (Think of the “black cat” and “golden retriever” couple trend on TikTok.)

If a certain zodiac sign is known for being outgoing, adventurous, and silly, they easily fall into this category, says Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion. Typically, it’s the fire signs that have a lot of fun and playful energy, but some water signs also make the cut thanks to how naturally nurturing they tend to be.

That is, after all, another one of the best things about dogs: if they detect that you’re upset, they’ll immediately rush over to sit with you, comfort you, and stare at you with big, shiny eyes. If you know someone like that, you could say they have strong golden retriever energy.

Below, an astrologer shares the three zodiac signs who top the list.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a water sign, Cancer radiates golden retriever energy. “They live to support and look after those close to them, which is exactly what golden retrievers are like,” Bell tells Bustle.

If they notice you’re having a bad day — and they will notice — they’ll show up at your door with a self-care package and then hang out for hours until you feel better. Because the nurturing moon rules them, this zodiac sign is known for having the coziest, most comforting presence.

Cancers are incredibly loyal, too, which is another sweet personality trait associated with goldens, Bell says. If they care about you, it’ll take a lot to make them upset. They’re the type to forgive and forget, which means they’re happy to stick by your side.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

“Leos are ruled by the Sun, which is why they are such warm-hearted and generous characters,” Bell says. Whether they’re working, volunteering, or meeting up with friends, they’ll show up full of life and ready to take on the day.

As a fire sign, Leos make everything fun. “Their outgoing personalities and playful nature are just like the sociable and endearing demeanor of a golden retriever,” Bell notes. Catch them loudly singing karaoke or breaking it down in the middle of a dance floor.

Leos love to be in the spotlight, Bell adds, which perfectly aligns with a golden’s tireless quest for companionship and interaction. While an actual golden retriever will beg you to throw a tennis ball, a Leo will beg you to go out and do something fun.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If anyone’s going to jump into the pool at a party, it’s Sagittarius. This fire sign is always looking for ways to have fun — just like a happy-go-lucky canine. “Both thrive in an environment that encourages exploration and a zest for life,” Bell says, which is why you literally can’t hold them back or dull their enthusiasm.

This zodiac sign is well-known for being playful, curious, and ready to try new things. Sagittarians are also adventurous and free-spirited, Bell says. If you haven’t heard from them in a few days, it’s probably because they’re happily covered in mud on a camping trip, or they’re paddling around a lake. And if that isn’t a golden retriever vibe, what is?

Of course, Sagittarians also love to make new friends and thrive when surrounded by people. Just like a happy golden, sometimes a little bit of attention is all they need to live their best life.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion