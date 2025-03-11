These 3 Zodiac Signs Take Their Spring Cleaning Very Seriously

Spring brings warmer weather, brighter evenings, and a plethora of flowers. It gets people excited and hopeful again, especially after a long winter. You’ll see them in parks, riding bikes, and playing music from their cars as they enjoy the longer days. While it’s quite a time to be alive, no one’s happier than the zodiac signs who love spring cleaning.

The moment the temperature rises above freezing they’ll emerge from their closets with mops in hand. Some will have spray bottles dangling from their belt loops, like some sort of cleaning cowboy, while others will be busy ripping everything they own out of their closets.

For these members of the zodiac, spring cleaning is all about resetting their lives. They crave a fresh start, whether it’s because they want to start the new season on the right foot or because they want to dust away old energy from the past. Whatever the case may be, they look forward to it every year.

These signs don’t just enjoy spring cleaning, they’re really good at it, too. Many have a collection of sprays, supplies, and tools that get the job done. Think state-of-the-art vacuums, an assortment of scrubby brushes, and swanky steamers that allow them to get every last ounce of mildew off their bathroom tiles.

While others are out enjoying the day, these three signs will be home cleaning — and loving every minute of it.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

People with Taurus placements love it when the seasons change. They view it as an excuse to refresh, redecorate, and of course, clean. As an earth sign ruled by Venus, the planet of all things beautiful, they prioritize making their home as nice as humanly possible.

As soon as they spot the first signs of spring they’ll haul out their semi-professional cleaning gear — and you know they have quite the assortment— and get to work scrubbing, vacuuming, and shining. Since their homes tend to be spotless already, spring cleaning is more of an excuse to get into all the untouched nooks and crannies.

The hardworking Taurus will get down on their hands and knees to wipe baseboards and polish grout, and they’ll even get the outside of their windows. Every time they finish a room they’ll celebrate by lighting a candle. (Floral scented, of course.) That’s when they truly feel at peace.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

Rockaa/E+/Getty Images

As the ultimate homebodies of the zodiac, you can bet Cancers do it all when it comes to spring cleaning. After staying cozy all winter, they’ll pop up on the first nice day of the year, throw open their windows, and start sprucing up.

As an intuitive water sign, Cancers view spring cleaning as a chance to release old or stagnant energy from their space. As they dust, some might even imagine that they’re sweeping away old memories from the previous season, kind of like a little ritual. When they’re done, they’ll notice that they feel brand new.

Caring Cancers are also big fans of donating old clothes. Since their moods change with the wind — or rather, the moon — many will want to change up their wardrobe each year. An old shirt might also remind them of past versions of themselves that they want to let go of, so they’ll want to replace it with something new. Catch them at a thrift store looking for new clothes, as well as cute little knick-knacks to decorate their space.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

Virgos count the days until it’s acceptable to start spring cleaning, though many will be itching to start by the end of January. As an earth sign, they love to have a fresh, organized space, especially after a hectic winter.

Like Taurus, people with Virgo in their chart will look forward to cleaning almost like it’s a fun weekend activity. (And for them, it totally is.) As the analytical thinkers of the zodiac, they’ll methodically move from room to room working from top to bottom. No pillow, magazine, or coaster will go unturned.

Perfection-loving Virgos are ruthless when refreshing their space, and really good at it. They’ll leave neat vacuum lines on their couch, a blinding shine on their bathroom faucet, and a pungent smell of cleaning chemicals in their wake. They also love to throw things away. That junk drawer in the kitchen? It hates to see them coming.