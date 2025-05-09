These 3 Zodiac Signs Can't Help Scrolling On Their Phones Until 2 A.M.

It’s tough to imagine, but some people really do climb into bed, turn off the lights, and go straight to sleep. They don’t scroll on social media, text their friends, or even read on their phone. Instead, their evenings are completely screen-free, and they often sleep like a baby because of it.

Even though it’s a healthy, expert-recommended habit, this scenario would be an absolute nightmare for the zodiac signs who like to stay up late on their phone. They prefer to scroll, text, watch a show, or fall down an internet rabbit hole.

While it isn’t an ideal way to go to bed, a late-night scroll is reality for many people, and especially for certain members of the zodiac. For some, it’s because they need to drown out their stressful thoughts, like what they need to do at work. Going to bed without their phone means lying in the silence, and that’s not OK. They really need a distraction.

For others, they take their phone to bed because they’re having fun texting or researching their favorite topics. The evening is prime time for Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube videos, and that’s why you’ll often catch them scrolling until 2 a.m.

Keep reading for the three zodiac signs who love to stay up late into the night on their phone.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

Milko/E+/Getty Images

Taurus is a sign that’s all about comfort, and what could be more comforting than a late-night scroll? While other earth signs — like Virgo — might find it stressful and disrupting to have their phone in bed, Taurus likes to be lulled to sleep by cat TikToks and niche videos on YouTube.

People with this Venus-ruled placement are also creatures of habit. Even if they know deep down that their phone is negatively impacting their rest, a Taurus will still continue to scroll. They do things their way, and no one can tell them otherwise.

To Taurus, nothing is more luxurious than doing their skin care, making a cute little drink, and getting into bed with their phone. They’ll scroll late into the night and enjoy every minute of it.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

Riska/E+/Getty Images

A Gemini will stay on their phone until they physically can’t keep their eyes open. As a chatty, always-on air sign, it’s tough for them to call it a day and disconnect from friends and social media. Add in the fact that they’re ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, and it makes sense that they love to stare at a screen.

Many Geminis are physically attached to their phone, which means they take it to the bathroom and also into bed. They need it to play podcasts, text friends, check DMs, and see what’s going viral on TikTok.

They have busy, curious minds, which means they always want to scroll just a little bit longer to see what comes up on their For You Page. A Gemini will get lost in an internet deep dive at 1 a.m. and wake up with their phone still playing a video.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

Laura M/E+/Getty Images

While Taurus likes to scroll for comfort, and Gemini for curiosity’s sake, Scorpios need their phone in hand to drown out the demons. This Pluto-ruled water sign is always going through some sort of major life transformation, and that’s why they like to be distracted when they go to bed.

By staying up on their phone, they won’t have to think about their breakup, their daily stressors, or that embarrassing thing they did 10 years ago. Since their minds are always active, holding their phone helps them stay relaxed. They’ll use Pinterest, TikTok, or research a random topic until their eyes get heavy.

Scorpios also like to learn, and that means it’s easy for them to get sucked into an article about a niche topic. People with this placement will never go to bed without their phone, and they can also quite easily stay up until 3 a.m. It’s the perfect combo for a late-night scroll.