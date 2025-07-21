These 3 Zodiac Signs Write The Best Dating App Profiles

There’s an art to creating an eye-catching dating profile that gets you matches. You want to lead with the right quotes, answer the prompts with panache, and tell a story with the photos you choose to include.

Certain zodiac signs are naturally good at this. When they design a dating profile, it tends to get more attention, start more convos, and lead to more dates. In fact, they’re so good at the art of the apps that you might as well hand them your phone and let them do it for you, especially if you’ve been striking out.

The zodiac signs that make the best dating profiles tend to have a way with words. When they see prompts like, “Together we could...” or “My most irrational fear is...” they answer in a way that makes other people want to know more. They won’t let you leave a one-word response or a boring, “Why don’t you ask me?” Instead, they’ll help you come up with funny answers and personal anecdotes.

These signs also get a thrill out of helping their friends find love, which means they’ll sit down and actually take it seriously when you ask for tips. They’ll help you write a cute, flirty bio, and they’ll also go through all the photos in your camera roll to find the ones that perfectly show off your personality. Here are the three zodiac signs you should always ask first when you need help writing your dating profile.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

If you’ve been too nervous to make a dating profile, hand your phone to a Leo and let them take the wheel. There’s a reason why this sign is ruled by the sun; they aren’t afraid to be the center of attention, and they always want the same for their friends.

Instead of posting sweet pics with your cat, they’ll want you to share your hottest photos, like the one from the beach where you look amazing. They’ll put that picture at the top to reel people in, and then add a few more to show off your social side. Leos know dating apps are supposed to be fun, so they won’t let you be too serious with it.

As a fire sign, Leos also know how to flirt, and that’s why they always choose the prompts that allow you to give the steamiest answers. They’ll also be there for you when you need help coming up with opening lines to send your matches. If you’re looking for a sexy summer fling, a Leo will help you out.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

Chris Joubert/Moment/Getty Images

If you’re on a quest to find a serious partner, set a coffee date with a Virgo and pick their brain. As an earth sign ruled by analytical Mercury, there’s a good chance they’ve memorized the ins and outs of the apps and know exactly what works and what doesn’t.

They’ll take this task seriously and won’t stop helping until you find love. As the perfectionists of the zodiac, a Virgo will make sure your profile perfectly represents who you are as a person so you attract all the right matches. They won’t let you post anything cheesy that’ll cause people to swipe left.

Virgos are excellent conversationalists, too, which means you can trust them when it comes to making sure your bio has enough meat to kickstart a chat. When a Virgo gets their hands on your profile, you can expect more matches —and maybe even a relationship.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Brothers91/E+/Getty Images

As a sign that loves love, a Libra will be so flattered if you ask them to play matchmaker. This sign is always talking to someone and going on dates, and that’s how you know you can trust them.

Libras are ruled by Venus — that’s where their romantic side comes from — but they’re also air signs, which means they’re one of the flirtiest and most outgoing members of the zodiac. Their energy will inspire you to put yourself out there and take a few risks. They’re big fans of loud dating, which is where you boldly say exactly what you’re looking for in a partner.

Libras also have an eye for aesthetics, which is why they might even insist on an impromptu photoshoot to add to your profile. They’ll snap the perfect photo and then help you come up with an equally charming caption.

A profile created by a Libra will be the perfect balance of fun, flirty, and realistic. This is why they’ll also suggest adding a photo of yourself hanging out in sweatpants. They know that dating apps that seem approachable are often the ones that have the most success.