Need A Good Photo? Hand Your Phone To One Of These 3 Zodiac Signs

It’s normal to grab your phone to snag a quick pic of a beautiful brunch, a gorgeous sunset, or a cute night out with friends. It’s nice to have the memories on your camera roll, as well as a few options to share on social media.

If you want a true masterpiece, however, you should hand your phone to a Libra. Certain zodiac signs are actual artists when it comes to framing a shot and capturing a moment. If you want the perfect group selfie or a magazine cover-worthy picture of your drinks, hand over your phone ASAP.

Taking amazing photos isn’t just about pointing the lens in the right direction and hoping for the best. It’s also about timing, lighting, and composition. These members of the zodiac have a knack for styling a photograph and telling a story.

For some, this ability stems from their ruling planet. If they have some Venus in there, then they likely have a good eye for design. For others, it’s all about vibes, and often the ones that stem from the element associated with their sign. Without even trying, they’ll grab their phone and capture the perfect candid of their friends laughing. Here, the three zodiac signs that always take the best photos.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images

You know someone is committed to the shot when they’re willing to stand on a chair, hover over a table, or dangle their phone out a window — and that describes Libras to a T. As a social air sign, they’ll do whatever it takes to capture fun moments as they unfold, and they’ll be especially motivated if they need something for social media.

Libras are also ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and aesthetics, which gives them special skills when it comes to designing a shot. When your food arrives at the table, a Libra will transform into an art director as they arrange silverware and move drinks into frame. Their friends know that when a Libra’s around, the phone eats first.

At the end of a vacation or a fun night out, the Libra of the group will send all their photos to the group chat. They’ll be so good that everyone will want to post them immediately. These are also the people to turn to for LinkedIn headshots, dating profile pics, and more.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

LordHenriVoton/E+/Getty Images

While all of their friends are busy talking, Scorpios are often leaning back and observing. As a sensitive water sign, they’re especially attuned to their environment and can tell right away when something’s worthy of a photo. It’s almost like their intuition kicks in and says, “Quick, get the shot!”

Without saying a word, a Scorpio will pull out their phone and take a candid photo of their partner as they laugh or their best friend as they tell a story. Instead of posed group photos where everyone’s smiling, their camera roll is full of moments that show everyone’s true personality.

Their ruling planet, Pluto, also helps them see beneath the surface and notice the little things that others often overlook. It’s why they have an eye for lighting, angles, and composition. If you need someone to capture the essence of a city while on vacation, ask a Scorpio to snag a pic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

pixdeluxe/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarians are the best at getting amazing photos without even trying. This fire sign will throw up their phone, tell everyone to get in, and somehow still get the perfect pic. The trick is that they barely try. While other signs waste time lining up the shot, Sagittarians know to act fast. It’s how they capture authentic moments and genuine smiles.

Their excess energy also means they’re the only ones ready when something unexpected happens, like that time a seagull swooped down and stole your sandwich at the beach or when a celeb walked by you at brunch. Their camera roll is packed with “blink and you’ll miss it” moments, and they’re always pulling out their phone to show their photos as proof.

Sagittarius is also ruled by Jupiter, the planet of optimism, generosity, and expansion. With this point of view, it’s no wonder they’re able to see and appreciate beautiful things, like the perfect pink of a sunset. They also aren’t opposed to being behind the camera. Need a cute pic for your dating profile? They’re more than happy to be your personal photographer on a night out.