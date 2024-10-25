The world of social media influencing is vast and varied. As you scroll TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram you’ll see ASMR artists, DIYers, fashion girlies, beauty gurus, vloggers — and everyone in between.

While they all involve setting up a camera, turning on a ring light, and editing a final video, these influencer genres are all so different when it comes to the personality behind the camera. And that’s why each zodiac sign could be drawn to a different corner of the internet.

It makes sense that the airy and watery zodiac signs would likely fall in love with the artsy influencing jobs, like crafting, cooking, or pulling cards for their viewers during a live tarot reading on TikTok. Meanwhile, the fiery signs would likely be drawn to the high-energy influencing gigs, while the earth signs would be busy dabbling in decor. Some signs might surprise you, though, with what they’re drawn to — and it’s all thanks to the traits associated with their element and ruling planet.

If you’ve ever dreamed of going viral — or are just curious how astrology ties into the wonderful world of YouTube channels and TikTok pages — then keep scrolling to see each zodiac as a type of influencer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images Health & Wellness If anyone’s going to cheer you on through a 5 a.m. workout, inspire you to run a marathon, or convince you to guzzle green smoothies every morning, it’s the fiery, competitive Aries. This sign, ruled by action-oriented Mars, has the personality — and the energy levels — to be a health and wellness influencer. They’ll post multiple workout ideas a day, upload wellness tips to Instagram and TikTok, and interact with their followers in the comments. Aries, as the first zodiac of the astrological calendar, thrives when they get to lead by example. Catch them filming their leg day sesh at the gym in a cute matching set.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Me 3645 Studio/Moment/Getty Images Home Decor & Decorating Who else but Taurus would want to offer snazzy home decor tips? This Venus-ruled earth sign is born with an eye for design, whether it’s midcentury modern, preppy-meets-elegant, art deco — or an eclectic mix of all three. There’s no doubt people with a lot of Taurus in their chart have refined taste, but they also aren’t afraid to mix and match, and that’s often the true secret to creating a space that feels personalized, cozy, and unique. A Taurus will take you with them as they go to estate sales where they’ll explain the art of digging through stacks of old paintings and how to haggle for a good deal. Their passion will have you redoing your space in no time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) martin-dm/E+/Getty Images Crafting & DIY Geminis like to get their hands dirty, which is why they’d thrive with their own crafting and DIY channel. As an air sign ruled by chatty Mercury, they’d have the best art teacher presence on camera as they enthusiastically show off their latest obsession, whether it’s coloring, painting, redesigning thrifted clothes, or molding air-dry clay. They’d also be a pro at explaining each step. Gemini is full of fun ideas — and they also aren’t afraid to make mistakes. They’d quickly become everyone’s comfort influencer who runs a fun yet cozy page.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images Food & Cooking Leave it to Cancer to start a viral cooking show. This water sign would take you along for the ride as they vlog a trip to the farmer’s market to pick out fresh produce or run to Trader Joe’s for must-have ingredients. Cancers love tradition, family, and comfort, which is why they’d put their all into creating new recipes — or showing off the ones passed down from their grandparents.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) KALA STUDIO/Moment/Getty Images Beauty If someone’s going to dish out beauty advice on the internet, it better be a Leo. This fire sign knows what they’re talking about with makeup and hair — and many even aspire to be a professional MUA or stylist. A Leo will set up their ring light, lay out a massive collection of products, and then effortlessly create the fiercest look, whether it’s winged eyeliner and a cut crease or a flawless “no makeup” look. As a sun-ruled fire sign, not only does their talent turn heads, but the fun personality they have would immediately attract a million loyal followers too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) mapodile/E+/Getty Images Cleaning & Organizing A Virgo is already going to spend their Saturday cleaning out their fridge and their Sunday vacuuming perfect lines into the carpet, so it would make sense for them to film it and put it on the internet. If this earth sign wanted to become an influencer, CleanTok would be the best place to start. They’d go viral instantly for a fridge cleanout video, especially since they wouldn’t forget to make all their cans face the same way. As a sign ruled by Mercury, Virgos have a natural eye for detail. They wouldn’t just tidy up on camera — they’d deep clean nearly every corner of their house. Comments like “I know your house smells amazing” would pour in in troves.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images Fashion & Fit Checks If you ever see someone grabbing a quick OOTD on the sidewalk, there’s a good chance they’re a Libra. As a Venus-ruled air sign, Libras were built to be fashion influencers posting daily fit checks and mirror selfies to their hundreds of thousands of adoring fans. Libras love to show their friend group and followers new brands and trends — often before anyone else even sees the trend coming. They also tend to have fun, confident, bubbly personalities, which is exactly what you need when filming your outfit in public.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) ZeynepKaya/E+/Getty Images Tarot & Astrology Take a scroll on TikTok and it won’t be long before you come across an influencer shuffling tarot cards and asking you to look around your room for angel numbers. If you see a video like this, it’s probably a Scorpio behind the screen. As a Pluto-ruled water sign, it doesn’t take much for Scorpios to get into the world of esoteric — and slightly spooky — hobbies. And some wouldn’t mind making a living off it. A Scorpio would pull oracle cards, show off their crystal collection, or even try Reiki. They’d want to form a deep connection with their fanbase and create a healing and comfortable space on their cornet of the internet.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Keeproll/E+/Getty Images Travel & Reviews In a perfect world, all Sagittarians would be out circling the globe with a vlog camera in hand. This sign is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, which means they don’t like to sit still. They have a lust for life that’s unmatched in the zodiac, and it’s why they’re always jetting off somewhere new. If a Sagittarius ever wanted to make it big on social media, all they’d have to do is set up a camera on their next trip abroad and hit record. They’d be fun to watch thanks to their outgoing, carefree personalities, and they always seem to know the best recommendations for any country.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images Lifestyle Vlogger There’s something so comforting about the vloggers who take you along for a day of work or errands — almost like you’re hanging out IRL. A Capricorn would film their morning routine, their commute, and their walk to their office, and somehow manage to make it an interesting watch. This earth sign would happily show off the lunch they brought (that they undoubtedly packed the night before), their outfit, Target run, and commute back home. To end the day, they’d even set up their camera to show you their perfected evening skincare routine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images Pet Accounts If anyone’s going to put a bow on their dog’s head and take them to dinner, or film their cat skateboarding down the sidewalk, it’s Aquarius. They love a funny video, so of course they’d be down to create one of their own. Pet accounts on social media are pretty low-lift, too, which is perfect for the aloof, non-committal air sign. Often all it takes to go viral is one funny moment with your puppy — and just like that you’re an instant star. As a sign ruled by Uranus, they’d likely get creative with their videos, too. Their followers might never know who’s behind the camera, but for Aquarius, that’s another perk.