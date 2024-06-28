Here’s The Bear Character You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

One of the best things about getting sucked into a gritty TV show — like FX’s The Bear — is the para-social connection you form with each of the characters. Even though they’re fictional, you really do start to feel connected and invested as you watch them navigate the ups and downs of life — in this case, it’s life in the kitchen — and you might start to see yourself in them, too.

ICYMI, The Bear follows Carmy, a chef who leaves behind the glamorous world of fine dining when he returns home to Chicago to save his family’s messy, failing sandwich shop. All the realities of running a small business immediately smack him in the face, but he vows to make it work.

As anyone who’s ever worked in a restaurant or kitchen might know, the job tends to attract all sorts of characters, and The Bear does a great job of bringing each one to life. There’s fiery chef Tina, hardworking chef Sydney, various dedicated and hilarious cooks, and a whole array of complicated family members who pop in and share opinions.

Now in its third season, the show has added even more players to the mix. If you’re wondering who is the most “you,” keep reading below for each zodiac sign as a character from The Bear.

Spoilers for Season 3 ahead.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) FX Tina Marrero Tina has main character energy, and that’s what being an Aries is all about. As a long-time chef, she definitely has opinions about how things should be done. She’s fiercely independent, too, but she’s also quick to make friends. Tina gets along with most of her coworkers, even though she can be stubborn at times, and she’s also a fast learner, even though she seems to refuse help at every turn. After attending culinary school, she gets involved with making the new menu for The Bear restaurant, and it’s such an Aries thing to do. As a fire sign, Aries refuse to take a back seat and instead prefer to have a hand in everything.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) FX Ebraheim Ebraheim, or Ebra, is a cook who’s been with The Original Beef restaurant, AKA The Beef, forever — and that’s incredibly Taurus-coded. Earth signs are all about sticking to their beloved routine, so if you’re a Taurus, you likely resonate with the fact that Ebra has been at the same job for ages. Tauruses are Venus-ruled, measured, and steady, too, which seems to match the fact that Ebra ends up running the restaurant's takeout sandwich window. Any Taurus would feel drawn to the same type of repetitive task.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) FX Fak Neil Fak, AKA Fak, is a jovial handyman at the restaurant. He’s loud, chatty, and very social, which is why he takes the crown as the cast’s Gemini. Air signs are notorious for getting jobs simply because they’re sweet, friendly, and sociable, and that also seems to be Fak’s claim to fame. As a distractible sign, the Geminis of the world might also relate to Fak’s inability to prove himself as a server after giving it a go. It takes a lot of energy and effort to lock in on a busy shift, but it simply isn’t Fak’s strong suit.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) FX Richie Jerimovich Cancers are known to have a tough exterior, just like a crab, and that perfectly describes Richie. As manager of The Beef, he clings to tradition with an iron fist, something this nostalgia-loving water sign would also do. Richie is known to be cranky, especially when stressed, but still manages to have a certain undeniable charm. Cancers tend to take a long time to open up to others, but once they do, you can see they’re big softies on the inside. Richie also cares a lot about his family, another key personality trait for this moon-ruled sign.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) FX Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto As a sun-ruled sign, Leos tend to be the ones who hold their families together. The world quite literally revolves around them, and while it often means they like to be the center of attention, it also means they have what it takes to keep their loved ones in check. That’s definitely the case for Natalie, aka Sugar, Carmy’s sister. Sugar invested money to help open The Beef and she also steps up to help Carmy when he returns to Chicago to keep it running. Later on, she agrees to be the project manager for the renovations for The Bear, which is a very fire sign, Leo thing to do.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) FX Sydney Adamu Virgos are notorious for being hard-working, detail-oriented earth signs, and that perfectly describes chef Sydney Adamu. This character falls in love with cooking at a young age, and then she makes it her entire life. After studying at the Culinary Institute of America, Sydney opens her own catering business, and then she eventually finds her way to Carmy’s restaurant. Like any Virgo, she’s extremely ambitious and focused and eventually takes on the role of head chef. Instead of sticking with the status quo, she comes up with genius ways to revolutionize the kitchen.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) FX on Hulu Claire Of course, the love interest on the show has to be Libra. As a Venus-ruled air sign, it’s impossible not to fall in love with a Libra’s energy, and that suits Claire to a T. Claire has been described as a Manic Pixie Dream Girl because she’s charming, witty, and oh-so-very cool. She’s also had a thing for Carmy since they were kids, which is so something a Libra would do.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) FX on Hulu Carmen Anthony "Carmy" Berzatto Scorpios often get a bad rap, but under their tough exterior, they’re emotional, caring — and extremely loyal. This describes Carmy, who returns to Chicago to save his family’s sandwich shop after his brother passes away. Carmy seems moody and quiet, but it’s clear he’s in touch with his emotions. He’s also overtaken with anxiety regularly, which he copes with by sticking to his routine. His awkward, burnt-out, but still very caring aura screams Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) FX on Hulu Marcus Marcus has been all over the map in his career. He worked at a phone company, and McDonald’s, and he also hoped to make it as a football player. If anyone’s going to change jobs, stay passionate, and chase big dreams, it’s Sagittarius. This fire sign is also outgoing and friendly, just like Marcus was when he originally met Mikey and the two hit it off. While other cooks dig in their heels, his character is open to all the changes Carmy hopes to make at The Beef, just like a Sagittarius would be.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) FX on Hulu Uncle Jimmy James “Cicero” Kalinowski, AKA Uncle Jimmy, is the money man behind The Beef. This often rings true for Capricorns, who are driven, hardworking earth signs. Uncle Jimmy loaned Mikey $300,000 to open The Beef — but he was never paid back — yet it didn’t stop him from giving more money to Carmy later on. While Capricorns are known for being cold, they’re extremely family-oriented, generous, and helpful to everyone they meet. This tracks since Uncle Jimmy later becomes a partner as The Beef evolves into The Bear restaurant. Having a hand in a business? That has big-time Cap vibes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) FX Michael “Mikey” Berzatto Mikey was the original owner of The Beef before he tragically passed away. Throughout the show, he’s alluded to but only ever seen via flashbacks — and there’s something very Aquarius about that. This enigmatic air sign, ruled by forward-thinking Uranus, would also be the type to open a restaurant on a whim.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) FX Donna Pisces are water signs who tend to get caught up in their emotions, and that perfectly describes Donna, the eccentric mom of Carmy, Mikey, and Natalie. Donna could be described as codependent, which is an easy headspace for Pisces to fall into, and she often takes on the martyr role within her family. Catch her being extra emotional at every turn — just like everyone’s favorite fish sign.