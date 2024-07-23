These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Rebellious

Some zodiac signs like their days to be cozy, comfortable, and even a little bit predictable — and there’s nothing wrong with that. They appreciate having a work schedule that keeps them on track, a routine that helps organize their evening, and a set of expectations that guides them from milestone to milestone. But for the most rebellious signs of the zodiac, life’s all about marching to the beat of their own drum.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, a sign’s ruling planet has a lot of sway when it comes to how rebellious they are, as well as how their defiant personality might play out. For some signs, their rebelliousness is all about being big and bold. They’re the loudest members of a friend group and the ones who ignore old-school rules and traditions. They might stay single instead of getting married or quit a job on a whim, even though it’s frowned upon.

Rebelliousness can also come in the form of complete nonchalance. For these zodiac signs, they stick it to the man by moving at their own pace. Instead of climbing the corporate ladder or participating in the rat race, they can be found at their laidback job or out in the world living a low-key life. This is how they reject societal expectations, whether they realize it or not.

Below is a list of the three most rebellious zodiac signs, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Maskot/DigitalVision/Getty Images

“Aries, ruled by Mars, the planet of action and aggression, embodies a bold and impulsive rebellious nature,” says Wang. “This fire sign is known for its headstrong attitude and fearless drive to assert its own will.”

In other words? It’s tough to tell an Aries no. They don’t listen to anyone but themselves, and they often push boundaries on purpose. Dress code at work? Specific start-time for a party? That’s their invitation to do the exact opposite.

“Aries’ rebellion is often direct and confrontational, emerging as a fierce determination to lead and challenge the status quo,” he says. “Their competitive spirit makes them unafraid to stand up against perceived injustices or limitations.”

While out with friends, they’re the ones leading the pack on a bar crawl and encouraging everyone to let loose and have fun, even though it’s a Tuesday night. At work, Aries likes to ignore old-fashioned rules, “They might resist following orders blindly and preferring to carve their own paths.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

At any given moment you can bet there’s a Sagittarius, somewhere, cannon-balling into a pool. “Sagittarius is a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion and freedom,” says Wang. They live life to the fullest, which is why you’ll never catch them watching nervously from the sidelines. They’re always metaphorically — and literally — jumping in.

“Sagittarius’ rebellious streak is less about causing upheaval and more about seeking personal and philosophical freedom,” he says. It’s why they aren’t afraid to quit a job, move on a whim, or go on a solo trip. While others might cling to their sense of security, Sagittarians know it’s never that serious.

According to Wang, the fire sign is driven by an insatiable quest for knowledge which leads them to push boundaries. They rarely follow a traditional path, which is why you won’t catch them with a mortgage or a wedding on the horizon anytime soon.

In relationships, Sagittarians value independence — and many are single by choice. When it comes to work, this fire sign tends to seek out laidback, low-key jobs that allow them to go with the flow. “They go for roles that allow for creative and intellectual freedom,” says Wang, as well as ones that allow them plenty of time off.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Laura Du Ve//Refinery29 Australia - We Are Many Image Gallery/Refinery29/Getty Images

“Aquarius is a sign synonymous with rebellion, and this characteristic is deeply rooted in its ruling planet, Uranus,” says Wang. “Known as the planet of revolution and change, Uranus fuels Aquarius with a desire to break away from tradition and forge new paths.”

This air sign prides themselves on standing out from the pack. Whether it’s with their unique fashion sense, a quirky job, or an interesting hobby, they naturally gravitate towards all things funky and fun. To spot an Aquarius in a crowd, look for someone with lots of tattoos, baby bangs, and a mysterious aura.

“Aquarians are often seen challenging societal norms, too,” says Wang. “They advocate for progressive change and think outside the box.” This is why they’re often on the front lines at protests and marches. Instead of worrying or doom-scrolling from home, they get out there and stir things up.

In everyday life, an Aquarius’ rebellious streak often translates to questioning authority at work, embracing unconventional friendships — like being besties with their 95-year-old neighbor — and doing their own thing. They embody the mantra “I don’t care what anyone else thinks.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor